420 World Championships – USA take three World Titles

211 boats took part in the 2021 420 World Championships at Marina Degli Aregai in Italy, organised by Yacht Club Sanremo.

After a perfect week of sun and seabreeze, the wind was absent on the final day of the 420 World Championship.

USA teams dominated, with Tommy Sitzmann and Luke Woodworth winning the Men/Mixed title, Vanessa Lahrkamp and Katherine McNamara the Women’s title, and Freddie Parkin and Thomas Widden the Overall/Men U17 Title.

Women’s U17 champions are Maria Perello and Marta Cardona of Spain, finishing second overall.

Best British competitors were:

Jamie Cook and Will Martin (Cardiff Bay YC) 19th in the Men/Mixed

Lizzie Bearsdall and Emmy Walker (Warsash SC) 19th in the Women

Harry George and Arlo Braund (Lymington Town SC/Oxford SC) 42nd in the U17.

420 World Championships – Final Men/Mixed leaders after 10 races (90 entries)

1st USA 57002 Tommy SITZMANN and Luke WOODWORTH – – 20 pts

2nd FRA 56984 Ange DELERCE and Timothee ROSSI – – 33 pts

3rd ESP 56600 Alberto MORALES and Miguel BETHENCOURT – – 37 pts

4th ESP 57147 Fernando FLETHES and Carlos FLETHES – – 50 pts

5th ISR 54144 Roy LEVI and Tomer SASSON – – 52 pts

6th GER 55234 Lilli ZELLMER and Vincent BAHR – – 58 pts

7th ESP 56790 Ian Clive WALKER and Finn DICKE – – 60 pts

8th ESP 56787 Pablo RUIZ and Javier MESTRE – – 70 pts

9th GRE 56470 Lampis- Evlampios GIANNOULIS and Eleni GIANNOULI – – 71 pts

10th ITA 56895 Federico FIGLIA DI GRANARA and Riccardo FIGLIA DI GRANARA – – 74 pts

Best GBR:

19th GBR 56954 Jamie COOK and Will MARTIN – – 118 pts

420 World Championships – Final Women leaders after 10 races (53 entries)

1st USA 56364 Vanessa LAHRKAMP and Katherine MCNAMARA – – 27 pts

2nd ESP 56769 Neus BALLESTER and Andrea PERELLO – – 37 pts

3rd FRA 56876 Apolline BENOIT and Ambre MONNIER – – 56 pts

4th FRA 56376 Solenza MARIANI and Clara OLIVE – – 60 pts

5th ESP 56958 Paula LAISECA and Isabel LAISECA – – 74 pts

6th POL 57082 Agnieszka PAWŁOWSKA and Dominika OŁOWIAK – – 99 pts

7th ESP 56936 Alejandra PEREZ and Ana BAUTISTA – – 107 pts

8th ITA 56898 Arianna GIARGIA and Silvia GALUPPO – – 114 pts

9th GRE 56775 Dimitra VARTHOLOMAIOU and Metaxia GOGOU – – 116 pts

10th FRA 57037 Solveig LAURENT and Sophia KERHERVE – – 123 pts

Best GBR:

19th GBR 55517 Lizzie BEARSDALL and Emmy WALKER – – 189 pts

20th GBR 56007 Julia STAITE and Bettine HARRIS – – 193 pts

22nd GBR 54480 Ella LANCE and Matty EVANS – – 205 pts

420 World Championships – Final U17 leaders after 10 races (67 entries)

1st USA 56345 Freddie PARKIN and Thomas WHIDDEN – – 45 pts

2nd ESP 56852 Maria PERELLO and Marta CARDONA – – 57 pts

3rd ESP 56543 Marc MESQUIDA and Ramón JAUME – – 58 pts

4th ESP 54891 Jaime AYARZA and Mariano HERNANDEZ – – 70 pts

5th ISR 56785 Aviv ASSRAF and Yam BILIA – – 74 pts

6th ITA 56768 Gabriele VENTURINO and Filippo VULCANILE – – 101 pts

7th GER 56773 Riccardo HONOLD and Benedikt KNAPP – – 108 pts

8th ESP 56918 Miguel MORALES and Alejandro MARTIN – – 110 pts

9th ISR 54118 Ori ELMAKIAS and Ariel GAL – – 129 pts

10th FRA 56505 Zou SCHEMMEL and Jean Philippe BOUDARD – – 134 pts

Best GBR:

42nd GBR 55242 Harry GEORGE and Arlo BRAUND – – 330 pts

Full results available here . . .