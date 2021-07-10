2021 KiteFoil World Series, Gizzeria – Bainbridge in 3rd place after Day 3

Russia’s Denis Taradin’s four race wins and a second, put him into the lead after nine flight races at the Gizzeria, KiteFoil World Series.

Taradin leads with 8 points, second is Axel Mazella of France on 12 points and in third Britain’s Connor Bainbridge with 15 points.

Leading the women is Daniela Moroz of the USA in 26th place overall (91 points).

Poema Newland of France is not too far behind, in 32nd (106 points) closely followed by Ellie Aldridge of Britain in 34th (111 points).



The 100 competitors took to the water as scheduled and alternating went in and out of the water for the flight races.

A steady 15 knots breeze pushed the kites all afternoon on the flat waters off Gizzeria Lido, and apart from a few tangles here and there, everyone had fun flying over the racecourse.

The sailors will now be divided into Gold and Silver fleets. The goal is to get five races in for each group.

KiteFoil World Series Gizzeria – Leaders after 9 races (99 entries)

1st RYF 117 Denis Taradin – – 1 -11 1 -2 1 2 1 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd FRA 69 Axel Mazella – – -5 -4 1 2 2 1 2 2 2 – – 12 pts

3rd GBR 30 Connor Bainbridge – – 2 1 2 1 4 4 -19 1 -10 – – 15 pts

4th SLO 120 Toni Vodisek – – 8 -11 2 3 1 2 1 -9 1 – – 18 pts

5th FRA 100 Nicolas Parlier – – 3 2 3 2 -4 3 3 -4 3 – – 19 pts

6th FRA 64 Theo De Ramecourt – – -6 1 -51 1 3 5 2 3 5 – – 20 pts

7th FRA 112 Maxime Nocher – – -6 5 4 4 2 3 -8 2 2 – – 22 pts

8th ITA 93 Mario Calbucci – – -7 2 4 -13 5 6 3 5 4 – – 29 pts

9th CRA 7 Martin Dolenc – – 2 5 3 4 6 7 4 -10 -8 – – 31 pts

10th GER 104 Jannis Maus – – 1 6 6 6 5 -10 -9 6 4 – – 34 pts

Other GBR:

15th GBR 101 Guy Bridge 44.0 pts

47th GBR 10 Mattia Maini (U19) 153 pts

KiteFoil World Series Gizzeria – Women after 9 races (99 entries)

26th USA 113 Daniela Moroz – – 91 pts

32nd FRA 118 Poema Newland – – 106 pts

35th GBR 76 Ellie Aldridge – – 111 pts

48th USA 115 Kirstyn Obrien – – 155.8 pts

49th FRA 80 Alexia Fancelli – – 156 pts

50th GBR 38 Katie Dabson – – 157 pts

53rd GBR 79 Maddy Anderson – – 172 pts

Full results available here . . .