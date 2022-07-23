Gizzeria KiteFoil World Series – Four Brits challenge for final podium places

Ellie Aldridge GBR started the penultimate day in the yellow bib but couldn’t quite match her race-winning form from Friday, although she finished in a very easy third place overall.

This means the British rider heads up one side of the semi-final draw, while fourth-place Poema Newland FRA will hold the top spot in the other semi-final.

As the top two finishers, Lauriane Nolot FRA and Daniela Moroz’s USA route to the four-rider final is secured.

Aldridge and Newland, on the other hand, will have to fight it out with the rest of the top 10 in the semis before they can progress to the final.

Also in Sunday’s semi-finals are Britain’s Katie Dabson and Maddy Anderson.

In the men reigning Formula Kite World Champion Theo de Ramecourt FRA started to show his best form as he won two races and finished third in the last.

Ramecourt remains in sixth place behind Axel Mazella FRA going into the final day.

“On paper, winning is possible, but just making the podium would be a really good thing,” said de Ramecourt.

Denis Taradin CYP took back the overall lead from Toni Vodisek SLO, and these two are direct into the final.

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge is in eighth place overall and also goes into the semi-finals to challenge for a final place.

Reigning Youth World Champion in the A’s Youth class, Gian Stragiotti SUI, enjoyed his best day yet, a perfect four wins from four races to lead by 7 points from Jan Koszowski POL.