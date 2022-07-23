Chasing Tokyo – British Sailing Team baring all in a feature documentary

CHASING TOKYO tells the story of a group of sailors from the British Sailing Team as they head to one of the most uncertain of Olympic Games . . . as the world – and their sport – changes around them.

Medals are won, medals are lost. But what goes on outside of Games time?

What do athletes think and feel as they compete just to be picked for the Olympics? What goes on behind closed doors when competition is over and the cameras are switched off?

Follow a handful of athletes selected to represent Team GB at Tokyo 2020 through some of their most intimate moments.



For two weeks the eyes of audiences around the planet are transfixed on the fortunes and misfortunes of these elite sportsmen and women as they experience soaring highs and devastating lows.

Released on 28 July 2022.