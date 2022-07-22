2022 ILCA Nationals – Final Day goes with a bang!

Day 5, final day of the 2022 UKLA Open & National Championships of the ILCA 4, 6 & 7 at Hayling Island SC.
After Day 5 – Final Leaders are:
- ILCA 4 – Henry Redmond – Covenham SC
- ILCA 6 – Daisy Collingridge – Waldringfield SC
- ILCA 7 – Jacob Farren-Price – Stokes Bay SC
After the thunder and rain had passed through in the morning, the three ILCA class fleets were released for the 256 competitors to complete their final championship races.
ILCA 7 Final Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (56 entries)
1st GBR Jacob Farren-Price A Warsash SC 2 1 – – 15 pts
2nd GBR Finley Dickinson U21 Hayling Island SC 3 5 – – 26 pts
3rd GBR James Foster U21 Poole YC 8 -9 – – 44 pts
4th NZL Luke Deegan am n TBA 6 7 – – 47 pts
5th GBR James Percival-Cooke a n Norfolk Broads YC 4 4 – – 48 pts
6th CAN Ben Flower a n TBA 1 2 – – 53 pts
7th GBR Kai Wolgram u19 n Llyn Brenig SC 9 11 – – 81 pts
8th GBR Nick Welbourn U21 Hykeham SC 15 10 – – 87 pts
9th GBR Robert Holmes am n Tynemouth SC 5 6 – – 96 pts
Full ILCA 7 results available here . . .
ILCA 6 Final Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (104 entries)
1st GBR Daisy Collingridge Female Waldringfield SC 3 1 – – 14 pts
2nd GBR Matilda Nicholls Female Aldeburgh YC -4 2 – – 19 pts
3rd GBR Ben Elvin Male Stokes Bay SC 1 -43 – – 21 pts
4th GBR Ross Harvey Male Hayling Island SC -12 4 – – 28 pts
5th GBR Jon Emmett Male Weir Wood SC 2 5 – – 37 pts
6th ROU Ebru Bolat Female Sportul Studentesc -11 6 – – 40 pts
7th GBR Anya Haji-Michael Female Redesmere SC 7 -51 – – 41 pts
8th GBR Molly Sacker Female TBA 8 14 – – 44 pts
9th GBR William Pank Male Norfolk Broads YC -16 3 – – 47 pts
10th GBR Chloe Elvin Female Stokes Bay SC 9 -34 – – 54 pts
Full ILCA 6 results available here . . .
ILCA 4 Final Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (96 entries)
1st GBR Henry Redmond Male U18 Covenham SC 8 – – 25 pts
2nd GBR Freddie Sunderland Male U16 Draycote Water SC 2 – – 25 pts
3rd GBR Fred Salter Male u18 n Gurnard SC 3 – – 35 pts
4th GBR Noah Evans Male U18 Royal Victoria YC 5 – – 37 pts
5th HKG Peter Jessop Male u16 n TBA 7 – – 38 pts
6th GBR Angus Beale Male U18 Corinthian Otters 21 – – 56 pts
Leading women:
16th GBR Millie Lewis Female U18 Medway YC 17 – – 99 pts
24th GBR Amélie Hacker Female U16 Rutland SC 31 – – 117 pts
30th GBR Daisy Fisher Female u18 n TBA 26 – – 138 pts
34th GBR Kaitlyn Wyatt Female U18 Shoreham SC 30 – – 148.5 pts
35th GBR Tatiana Hazelwood Female U16 Royal Hospital School 40 – – 149.5 pts
37th IRL Hannah Dadley-Young Female u18 n Ballyholme YC 9 – – 150 pts