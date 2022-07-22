2022 ILCA Nationals – Final Day goes with a bang!

Day 5, final day of the 2022 UKLA Open & National Championships of the ILCA 4, 6 & 7 at Hayling Island SC.

After Day 5 – Final Leaders are:

ILCA 4 – Henry Redmond – Covenham SC

ILCA 6 – Daisy Collingridge – Waldringfield SC

ILCA 7 – Jacob Farren-Price – Stokes Bay SC

After the thunder and rain had passed through in the morning, the three ILCA class fleets were released for the 256 competitors to complete their final championship races.

ILCA 7 Final Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (56 entries)

1st GBR Jacob Farren-Price A Warsash SC 2 1 – – 15 pts

2nd GBR Finley Dickinson U21 Hayling Island SC 3 5 – – 26 pts

3rd GBR James Foster U21 Poole YC 8 -9 – – 44 pts

4th NZL Luke Deegan am n TBA 6 7 – – 47 pts

5th GBR James Percival-Cooke a n Norfolk Broads YC 4 4 – – 48 pts

6th CAN Ben Flower a n TBA 1 2 – – 53 pts

7th GBR Kai Wolgram u19 n Llyn Brenig SC 9 11 – – 81 pts

8th GBR Nick Welbourn U21 Hykeham SC 15 10 – – 87 pts

9th GBR Robert Holmes am n Tynemouth SC 5 6 – – 96 pts

Full ILCA 7 results available here . . .

ILCA 6 Final Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (104 entries)

1st GBR Daisy Collingridge Female Waldringfield SC 3 1 – – 14 pts

2nd GBR Matilda Nicholls Female Aldeburgh YC -4 2 – – 19 pts

3rd GBR Ben Elvin Male Stokes Bay SC 1 -43 – – 21 pts

4th GBR Ross Harvey Male Hayling Island SC -12 4 – – 28 pts

5th GBR Jon Emmett Male Weir Wood SC 2 5 – – 37 pts

6th ROU Ebru Bolat Female Sportul Studentesc -11 6 – – 40 pts

7th GBR Anya Haji-Michael Female Redesmere SC 7 -51 – – 41 pts

8th GBR Molly Sacker Female TBA 8 14 – – 44 pts

9th GBR William Pank Male Norfolk Broads YC -16 3 – – 47 pts

10th GBR Chloe Elvin Female Stokes Bay SC 9 -34 – – 54 pts

Full ILCA 6 results available here . . .

ILCA 4 Final Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (96 entries)

1st GBR Henry Redmond Male U18 Covenham SC 8 – – 25 pts

2nd GBR Freddie Sunderland Male U16 Draycote Water SC 2 – – 25 pts

3rd GBR Fred Salter Male u18 n Gurnard SC 3 – – 35 pts

4th GBR Noah Evans Male U18 Royal Victoria YC 5 – – 37 pts

5th HKG Peter Jessop Male u16 n TBA 7 – – 38 pts

6th GBR Angus Beale Male U18 Corinthian Otters 21 – – 56 pts

Leading women:

16th GBR Millie Lewis Female U18 Medway YC 17 – – 99 pts

24th GBR Amélie Hacker Female U16 Rutland SC 31 – – 117 pts

30th GBR Daisy Fisher Female u18 n TBA 26 – – 138 pts

34th GBR Kaitlyn Wyatt Female U18 Shoreham SC 30 – – 148.5 pts

35th GBR Tatiana Hazelwood Female U16 Royal Hospital School 40 – – 149.5 pts

37th IRL Hannah Dadley-Young Female u18 n Ballyholme YC 9 – – 150 pts

Full ILCA 4 results available here . . .