International Canoe UK Nationals – Gareth Caldwell is 2022 Champion

Due to inclement weather conditions on the final day of the 2022 International Canoe Championships at Hayling Island SC, no further racing was possible.
Gareth Caldwell, sailing GBR335 Ska’d For Life, is the 2022 International Canoe UK National Champion.
In second place is Philip Robin and third Tony Robert Shaw.
International Canoe UK Nationals – Final after 7 races, 1 discard
1st IC 335 Gareth Caldwell 3 1 1 (DNC) 1 1 1 – – 8 pts
2nd IC 328 Philip Robin -4 3 3 3 3 3 2 – – 17 pts
3rd IC 329 Tony Robert Shaw 1 4 2 (DNC) 9 2 5 – – 23 pts
4th IC 340 Christopher Hampe 7 7 -8 2 4 4 3 – – 28 pts
5th IC 321 Dan Skinner -8 8 7 1 5 7 4 – – 32 pts
6th IC 353 Perham Harding 9 13 6 (DNF) 8 5 7 – – 48 pts
7th IC 81 Niklas Steirmann 10 10 13 (DNC) 6 6 6 – – 51 pts
8th IC 338 Stephen Clarke 6 5 5 (DNF) 2 DNC DNC – – 53 pts
9th ICOD 275 Alasdair Alston -12 11 10 4 12 10 9 – – 56 pts
10th IC 344 Robin Wood 2 2 4 (DNF) DNC DNC DNC – – 59 pts
11th ICOD 303 Stephen Fleming -13 12 11 5 13 11 10 – – 62 pts
12th IC 345 Geoff Carne 15 14 12 (DNF) 7 8 8 – – 64 pts
13th IC 343 Phil Allen 5 6 9 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC – – 71 pts
14th IC 349 Martin Robb 16 9 (DNF) DNF 11 9 11 – – 73 pts
15th IC 346 John Ellis 11 15 (DNC) DNC 10 DNC DNC – – 87 pts
16th ICOD 333 Tony Marston 14 16 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC – – 98 pts