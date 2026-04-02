Vendée Arctique – Les Sables d’Olonne reveals skippers entered for 2026 edition

The Vendée Arctique – Les Sables d’Olonne has revealed the first names of the skippers entered for its 2026 edition, as well as the race management team that will ensure the sailors’ safety.

As the first qualifying race for the 2028 Vendée Globe, the competition is more than ever establishing itself as a major event on the IMOCA calendar, marking the start of a new sporting cycle for the sailors competing in the next round-the-world race.

Before heading to the Far South in 2028, the sailors are heading to the Far North. A solo, non-stop, unassisted race, the Vendée Arctique – Les Sables d’Olonne is the first qualifying race for the 2028 Vendée Globe.

Classified as a Grade 2 event – the highest level of difficulty after a round-the-world race – the Vendée Arctique is much more than just a preparatory race. The winner will earn 200 points in the race to qualify for the 2028 Vendée Globe.

To ensure the safety of the sailors, an experienced race management team has been nominated, led by Mathias Louarn. He will be supported by Pierre Hays and Claire Renou, his deputies. An additional figure will bolster this already strong team: Yannick Bestaven, winner of the 2020–2021 Vendée Globe, who will act as a safety consultant.

Registered skippers (registration closes on 11 May 2026):

Ambrogio Beccaria (Italie) – ALLAGRANDE MAPEI

Arnaud Boissières (France) – APRIL MARINE – CHERCHE CO-PARTENAIRE

Élodie Bonafous (France) – ASSOCIATION PETITS PRINCES – QUÉGUINER

Francesca Clapcich (Italie/États-Unis) – 11TH HOUR RACING

Manuel Cousin (France) – COUP DE POUCE

Violette Dorange (France) – INITIATIVES-CŒUR

Nico d’Estais (France) – CAFÉ JOYEUX

Sam Goodchild (Royaume-Uni) – MACIF SANTÉ PRÉVOYANCE

Corentin Horeau (France) – MACSF

Szabolcs Weöres (Hongrie) – NEW EUROPE

Top image Boris Herrmann (GER) talking with Rich Wilson, USA, at prize ceremony, May 10, 2025