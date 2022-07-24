Melges 24 European Sailing Series 2022 Event 4

The Melges 24 European Sailing Series Event 4 victory at Fraglia Vela Riva goes to Michele Paoletti’s Strambapapa (ITA) again topping the podium.

Sailing with his wife Giovanna Micol, former Italian Olympian Paoletti had an easy time taking command of operations on the water and defending his leading position since day one.

In second place was Richard Thompson’s Black Seal (GBR 4-3) helmed by an enthusiastic Stefano Cherin.

And by winning both Sunday’s races, Andrea Racchelli’s Altea (ITA 1-1) was able to jump to third spot of the podium, six points behind Thompson.

The final day was also good for Paolo Brescia’s Melgina (ITA 5-2), as they climbed the ranking up to fourth place ahead of Peter Karrie’s Nefeli (GER 8-14), rounding out the top five.

The International Melges 24 Class Association is now preparing to gather again in Imperia where, between 23 and 25 September, the last event, the Melges 24 Italian National Championship takes place before the Melges 24 European Championship organized in Genova by the Yacht Club Italiano.

Full Final results available here . . .