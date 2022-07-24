Mirror Class Nationals – Day 1 goes to Ben and Keira McGrane

Day 1 of the International Mirror Class British Open National Championships took place in ideal conditions at Hayling Island SC.

Ben and Keira McGrane (2 2 1) take the opening day lead after three races with five points.

They have a six point lead from David and Hattie Edwards (3 1 7) who are tied on 11 points with Chris and Adriana Balding (4 4 3).

In fourth place are Phil and Oliver Smith (6 5 2) with 13 points, fifth are Max Phypers and Emma Sellwood (1 12 4) on 17 points and in sixth place are Huw and Bethan Reynolds (5 9 9).

Phypers and Sellwood won the opening race ahead of the McGranes.

Then the Edwards took the race 2 win, with the McGranes again in second place, but they stepped-up for race 3, winning ahead of the Smiths and taking the overall lead.

Vaikobi International Mirror Class British Open National Championships

Leaders after 3 races (37 entries)

1st 70987 Ben McGrane and Keira McGrane 2 2 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 70967 David Edwards and Hattie Edwards 3 1 7 – – 11 pts

3rd 70810 Chris Balding and Adriana Balding 4 4 3 – – 11 pts

4th 71013 Phil McGranes 6 5 2 – – 13 pts

5th 70785 Max Phypers and Emma Sellwood 1 12 4 – – 17 pts

6th 70790 Huw Reynolds and Bethan Reynolds 5 9 9 – – 23 pts

7th 70639 Alex Taylor and Martha Newstead Taylor 10 8 6 – – 24 pts

8th 70964 Paul Smalley and Peter Smalley 12 3 10 – – 25 pts

9th 70739 Toby Heppell and Josie Rist-Heppell 14 6 5 – – 25 pts

10th 71012 Andy Smith and Lily Smith 11 7 13 – – 31 pts

11th 70584 Terry Hunt and Charlie Hunt 15 11 8 – – 34 pts

12th 71014 Adam Broughton and Arabella Broughton 8 16 12 – – 36 pts

13th 70915 Chris Fuller and Will Fuller 13 10 14 – – 37 pts

14th 70840 Max Sydenam and Finn Ramus 16 13 11 – – 40 pts

15th 70811 Stuart Hudson and Lizzie Hudson 9 18 18 – – 45 pts

Full Mirror results available here . . .