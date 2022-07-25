Roschier Baltic Sea Race – Line Honours for I Love Poland

I Love Poland, owned by the Polish National Foundation and skippered by Grzegorz Baranowski crossed the finish line in Helsinki to take Line Honours for the Roschier Baltic Sea Race at 19:27:35 EEST, Sunday 24 July 2022.

The elapsed time was 3 days, 0 hours, 27 minutes, 37 seconds, setting the Monohull Race Record.

An astonishing light airs battle decided the Line Honours winner for the Roschier Baltic Sea Race.

I Love Poland crossed the finish line just 700 metres ahead of Tilmar Hansen’s German TP52 Outsider.

Volvo 70 GP Bullhound with Per Roman at the helm was less than an hour behind I Love Poland after three days of racing.

VO65 Ambersail was at one stage 18 miles in front of I Love Poland on the final leg, but finished fourth, 28 minutes behind GP Bullhound.