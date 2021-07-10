Burrell leads on Day 1 of British Finn Nationals

Allen Burrell from Thorpe Bay YC christened yet another new boat at the National Championship with a 1, 10, 2 score line.

Burrell finished the opeing day with 13 points, Simon Percival (Christchurch SC) is in second with 17.5 points and third is John Greenwood (West Kirby SC) with 18 points.

Conditions were a typical Torbay shifty south easterly. With the course area nearer to the Paignton shoreline the right hand side of the beat was influenced at times by the breeze coming down over the Devon hills.

Burrell won the first race from Greenwood with Julian Smith taking third place.

The second race ended in some confusion and was eventually awarded jointly to Fergus Allen (Loch Earn SC) and Simon Percival with Jim Downer (Gurnard SC) third.

The third and final race of the day was started in a gusty 12-14 knots.

Burrell had a good tussle with fellow Thorpe Bay team mate Lawrence Crispin throughout the race, with Crispin taking the gun from Burrell and the consistent Fergus Allen.

British Finn Nationals – day 1 after 3 races (40 entries)

1st GBR2 Allen Burrell GM 1 10 2 – – 13 pts

2nd GBR635 Simon Percival Master 6 1.5 10 – – 17.5 pts

3rd GBR5 John Greenwood GGM 2 5 11 – – 18 pts

4th GBR720 Julian Smith GM 3 12 4 – – 19 pts

5th GBR49 James Downer Open 4 3 20 – – 27 pts

6th GBR86 Fergus Allan GM 24 1.5 3 – – 28.5 pts

7th GBR37 Steve Hayles Master 13 4 12 – – 29 pts

8th GBR21 Miichael de Courcy GM 20 6 5 – – 31 pts

9th GBR90 Richard Sharp GM 14 8 9 – – 31 pts

10th GBR593 Alex Farrall Open 15 7 13 – – 35 pts

11th GBR567 Martin Hughes GGM 5 13 19 – – 37 pts

12th GBR33 Kieron Holt Master 8 23 6 – – 37 pts

13th GBR76 Fred van Arkel GGM 10 22 7 – – 39 pts

14th GBR61 John Heyes GM 11 11 22 – – 44 pts

15th GBR750 Ivan Burden GM 22 9 17 – – 48 pts

16th GBR715 Jean-Louis Simons GGM 7 19 23 – – 49 pts

17th GBR1 Sander Kooij GM 17 24 8 – – 49 pts

18th GBR74 Lawrence Crispin GM 9 44.0 DSQ 1 – – 54 pts

19th GBR707 Ben Flower Open 26 15 14 – – 55 pts

20th GBR80 Ray New Legend 16 26 18 – – 60 pts

21st GBR44 Simon Philbrick Master 28 18 16 – – 62 pts

22nd GBR12 Dan Belton GM 12 28 26 – – 66 pts

23rd GBR4 Russell Ward GM 19 17 31 – – 67 pts

24th GBR581 Alex Atkins Master 18 20 29 – – 67 pts

25th GBR22 Andrew Wylam GGM 31 29 15 – – 75 pts

26th GBR51 David Kitchen GGM 23 32 25 – – 80 pts

27th GBR631 Richard Hart Legend 21 30 30 – – 81 pts

28th GBR34 Peter Blick GGM 29 34 21 – – 84 pts

29th GBR13 Roman Khodykin Master 44.0 DNE 14 28 – – 86 pts

30th GBR111 John DeLeeuw GGM 27 16 44.0 DSQ – – 87 pts

31st GBR14 Donald Francis GM 34 31 24 – – 89 pts

32nd GBR68 Garry Phare GGM 32 25 33 – – 90 pts

33rd GBR40 Russell New Master 36 21 34 – – 91 pts

34th GBR722 Mike Banner GGM 25 33 36 – – 94 pts

35th GBR42 Richard Phillips Legend 30 35 32 – – 97 pts

36th GBR91 William Chalker GM 35 37 27 – – 99 pts

37th GBR619 Christopher Barbary GM 37 27 35 – – 99 pts

38th GBR424 Jack Ibbotson Open 33 38 37 – – 108 pts

39th GBR66 Robin Grange GGM 44.0 DNC 36 39 – – 119 pts

40th GBR73 Martin Ibbotson GGM 44.0 NSC 39 38 – – 121 pts