Alex Di Francesco Kuhl of Brazil is Optimist World Champion

Brazilian Alex Di Francesco Kuhl of Brazil, is the 2021 Optimist World Champion.

In second place overall was Alex Demurtas of Italy, while Gil Hackel of the USA, who led going into the final day, finished in third place overall.

Tim Lbat of Spain was fourth, and early leader Weka Bhanubandh of Thailand finished in fifth place.

Lomane Valade of France was the winner in the female ranking, finishing seventh overall.

Second female was Lisa Vucetti (ITA), and third Marisa Alejandra Vicens (ESP).

Best placed British competitor was Archie Munro-Price in 66th place. Other GBR, 82nd Joseph Jones, 110th Johnny Sargent, 135th Lila Edwards and 144th Charlie Gatehouse.

2021 Optimist World Championship (259 entries)

1st BRA 4090 Alex DI FRANCESCO KUHL – – 1 5 5 2 1 12 12 1 -31 15 – – 54 pts

2nd USA 112 Gil HACKEL – – 2 2 2 9 4 1 2 25 -63 12 – – 59 pts

3rd ITA 9517 Alex DEMURTAS – – 1 7 UFD 1 1 24 1 27 7 10 – – 79 pts

4th ESP 3209 Tim LUBAT – – -35 1 20 5 7 9 5 7 17 16 – – 87 pts

5th THA 1896 Weka BHANUBANDH – – 5 1 1 1 2 17 11 45 -49 5 – – 88 pts

6th ITA 9492 Quan Adriano CARDI – – 46 3 1 8 1 21 4 DSQ 2 2 – – 88 pts

7th FRA 2933 Lomane VALADE – – 16 7 1 -37 10 6 8 13 22 14 – – 97 pts

8th UKR 274 Danyil MYKHAILICHENKO – – 2 4 7 8 5 4 28 35 12 -36 – – 105 pts

9th BRA 4215 Lucas COCHI KUBELKA DE FREITAS – – 2 4 12 11 6 5 9 -54 33 24 – – 106 pts

10th ITA 9459 Lisa VUCETTI – – 10 2 11 6 4 28 -37 12 4 31 – – 108 pts

11th DEN 8691 John Frederik WOLFF – – 18 8 32 3 9 2 DSQ 5 8 38 – – 123 pts

12th FRA 2945 Colin POSTEL – – 17 15 6 7 11 30 6 16 16 -58 – – 124 pts

13th ESP 3203 Marisa Alejandra VICENS – – 14 12 13 17 4 -47 10 18 37 3 – – 128 pts

14th USA 115 Pierce OLSEN – – 3 13 16 40 2 3 7 -52 42 4 – – 130 pts

15th ITA 9408 Alessandro CIRINEI – – 6 7 UFD 14 3 19 DSQ 4 5 9 – – 133 pts

16th SWE 4857 Viggo WESTERLIND – – 13 20 8 10 18 11 22 -51 6 26 – – 134 pts

17th LTU 9552 Erik SCHEIDT – – 9 3 1 1 23 39 16 23 23 -54 – – 138 pts

18th USA 111 James PINE – – 5 22 UFD 5 2 26 13 6 34 28 – – 141 pts

19th UKR 301 Sviatoslav MADONICH – – 4 -66 2 1 4 7 17 41 41 25 – – 142 pts

20th IRL 1631 Rocco WRIGHT – – 1 5 19 2 3 10 51 -55 52 1 – – 144 pts

Full results available here . . .