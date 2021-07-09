Gillard and Holman winners of Salcombe Gin Merlin Week 2021

Thomas Gillard and Aaron Holman of Sheffield Viking SC confirmed overall victory at the 2021 Salcombe Gin Merlin Week.



An eighth place in their final red/black flight race was their worst result of the week, and thus their discard, giving them an eight point total.

They then had to wait for the completion of the green/blue flight race to see if Christian Birrell and Ali Potts could add another win to their scoreline and snatch overall victory.

In the event, Birrell and Potts finished in third place behind race winners Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby, and second placed Simon Potts and Holly McArthur.

And although they were able to discard an earlier seventh, that was not enough to overturn the winning scoreline (1, 2, 2, 1, 2, -8) of Gillard and Holman, and they had to settle for second place overall with ten points.

The final race win for Davis and Kilsby allowed them to discard an earlier BFD, and moved them into third place overall with 13 points.

Winners of the earlier flight race, Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert, took fourth place overall, tied on 16 points with fifth placed Mike and Jane Calvert.

Peter Ballantine and Rob Allen completed the top six with 19 points.

Salcombe Gin Merlin Week – Final Leaders – 12 Flight Races (115 entries)

1st 3759 Thomas Gillard and Arran Holman 1 2 2 1 2 -8 – – 8 pts

2nd 3788 Christian Birrell and Ali Potts -7 1 2 3 1 3 – – 10 pts

3rd 3735 Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby 3 5 1 -61 3 1 – – 13 pts

4th 3722 Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert 4 2 3 -10 6 1 – – 16 pts

5th 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert -6 1 4 4 4 3 – – 16 pts

6th 3812 Peter Ballantine and Rob Allen 9 -13 1 2 2 5 – – 19 pts

7th 3703 Richard Whitworth and Jemima Scroggie 1 8 -10 1 8 2 – – 20 pts

8th 3802 Simon Potts and Holly McArthur 2 4 -61 5 7 2 – – 20 pts

9th 3795 Alex Jackson and Chris Kilsby 4 6 3 -8 4 4 – – 21 pts

10th 3804 Ian Dobson** and Charlotte Fildes 7 3 5 7 1 -9 – – 23 pts

11th 3764 Tim Fells and Frances Gifford -20 4 5 5 5 4 – – 23 pts

12th 3803 Chris Gould and Caroline Croft 3 14 -16 2 3 5 – – 27 pts

13th 3726 Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson 5 3 4 7 -61 10 – – 29 pts

14th 3807 Tim Saxton and Mary Henderson 5 11 6 6 -14 8 – – 36 pts

15th 3801 Matt Biggs and Beka Jones -14 9 6 6 5 10 – – 36 pts

16th 3611 Jenny Dodds and Chris Dodds 8 11 8 -17 7 6 – – 40 pts

17th 3678 Steve Crook and Sally Townend 8 6 7 -12 11 11 – – 43 pts

18th 3796 William Warren and Megan Pascoe -28 9 12 3 13 9 – – 46 pts

19th 3641 Mark Waterhouse and Mat Currel -16 5 12 14 11 6 – – 48 pts

20th 3676 Antony Gifford and Jo Gifford 6 14 15 -16 6 12 – – 53 pts

Full results available here . .