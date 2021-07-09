Gillard and Holman winners of Salcombe Gin Merlin Week 2021

Thomas Gillard and Aaron Holman of Sheffield Viking SC confirmed overall victory at the 2021 Salcombe Gin Merlin Week.
An eighth place in their final red/black flight race was their worst result of the week, and thus their discard, giving them an eight point total.
They then had to wait for the completion of the green/blue flight race to see if Christian Birrell and Ali Potts could add another win to their scoreline and snatch overall victory.
In the event, Birrell and Potts finished in third place behind race winners Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby, and second placed Simon Potts and Holly McArthur.
And although they were able to discard an earlier seventh, that was not enough to overturn the winning scoreline (1, 2, 2, 1, 2, -8) of Gillard and Holman, and they had to settle for second place overall with ten points.
The final race win for Davis and Kilsby allowed them to discard an earlier BFD, and moved them into third place overall with 13 points.
Winners of the earlier flight race, Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert, took fourth place overall, tied on 16 points with fifth placed Mike and Jane Calvert.
Peter Ballantine and Rob Allen completed the top six with 19 points.
Salcombe Gin Merlin Week – Final Leaders – 12 Flight Races (115 entries)
1st 3759 Thomas Gillard and Arran Holman 1 2 2 1 2 -8 – – 8 pts
2nd 3788 Christian Birrell and Ali Potts -7 1 2 3 1 3 – – 10 pts
3rd 3735 Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby 3 5 1 -61 3 1 – – 13 pts
4th 3722 Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert 4 2 3 -10 6 1 – – 16 pts
5th 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert -6 1 4 4 4 3 – – 16 pts
6th 3812 Peter Ballantine and Rob Allen 9 -13 1 2 2 5 – – 19 pts
7th 3703 Richard Whitworth and Jemima Scroggie 1 8 -10 1 8 2 – – 20 pts
8th 3802 Simon Potts and Holly McArthur 2 4 -61 5 7 2 – – 20 pts
9th 3795 Alex Jackson and Chris Kilsby 4 6 3 -8 4 4 – – 21 pts
10th 3804 Ian Dobson** and Charlotte Fildes 7 3 5 7 1 -9 – – 23 pts
11th 3764 Tim Fells and Frances Gifford -20 4 5 5 5 4 – – 23 pts
12th 3803 Chris Gould and Caroline Croft 3 14 -16 2 3 5 – – 27 pts
13th 3726 Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson 5 3 4 7 -61 10 – – 29 pts
14th 3807 Tim Saxton and Mary Henderson 5 11 6 6 -14 8 – – 36 pts
15th 3801 Matt Biggs and Beka Jones -14 9 6 6 5 10 – – 36 pts
16th 3611 Jenny Dodds and Chris Dodds 8 11 8 -17 7 6 – – 40 pts
17th 3678 Steve Crook and Sally Townend 8 6 7 -12 11 11 – – 43 pts
18th 3796 William Warren and Megan Pascoe -28 9 12 3 13 9 – – 46 pts
19th 3641 Mark Waterhouse and Mat Currel -16 5 12 14 11 6 – – 48 pts
20th 3676 Antony Gifford and Jo Gifford 6 14 15 -16 6 12 – – 53 pts