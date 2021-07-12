Greenwood wins British Finn Nationals

John Greenwood from West Kirby SC is the 2021 British Finn Champion.
Greenwood (GGM) finished the eight race series, hosted by Thorpe Bay YC, with 31 points and five points ahead of Lawrence Crispin (GM).
Simon Percival (Master) completed the podium on 38 points.
Early leader Allen Burrell (GM) finished in fourth, with James Downer (Open) in fifth place.
British Finn Nationals – Final Leaders after 8 races (40 entries)
1st GBR5 John Greenwood – West Kirby SC 2 5 11 4 -28 2 3 4 – – 31 pts
2nd GBR74 Lawrence Crispin – Stone & Thorpe Bay YC 9 41 1 8 5 8 4 1 – – 36 pts
3rd GBR635 Simon Percival – Christchurch SC 6 1 10 5 7 -27 2 7 – – 38 pts
4th GBR2 Allen Burrell – Thorpe Bay YC 1 10 2 -22 20 11 1 3 – – 48 pts
5th GBR49 James Downer – Gurnard SC 4 2 20 11 8 -33 6 2 – – 53 pts
6th GBR86 Fergus Allan – Loch Earn SC -24 1 3 3 12 13 12 10 – – 54 pts
7th GBR720 Julian Smith – MRSC 3 12 4 -20 3 1 18 16 – – 57 pts
8th GBR707 Ben Flower – Paignton SC -26 15 14 2 2 3 14 19 – – 69 pts
9th GBR567 Martin Hughes – Warsash SC 5 13 19 7 15 5 5 -20 – – 69 pts
10th GBR90 Richard Sharp – Bough Beech SC -14 8 9 6 14 14 11 9 – – 71 pts
11th GBR581 Alex Atkins – Christchurch 18 19 -29 9 6 10 9 6 – – 77 pts
12th GBR76 Fred van Arkel – Mengham Rythe SC 10 21 7 10 1 7 -25 22 – – 78 pts
13th GBR33 Kieron Holt – Warsash SC 8 -22 6 19 11 18 7 14 – – 83 pts
14th GBR61 John Heyes – Warsash SC & MRSC 11 11 -22 18 13 15 13 8 – – 89 pts
15th GBR715 Jean-Louis Simons – West Kirby SC 7 18 23 12 9 4 -24 18 – – 91 pts
16th GBR37 Steve Hayles – Christchurch SC 13 4 12 -26 24 24 15 5 – – 97 pts
17th GBR21 Miichael de Courcy – MRSC 20 6 5 -32 30 17 8 13 – – 99 pts
18th GBR593 Alex Farrall – Thrope Bay YC 15 7 13 -23 22 22 10 12 – – 101 pts
19th GBR12 Dan Belton – MRSC 12 -27 26 1 27 6 26 17 – – 115 pts
20th GBR750 Ivan Burden – Portchester 22 9 17 17 17 41 22 15 – – 119 pts