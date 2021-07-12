49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Junior World Championships – Final Day

The 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Junior World Championships in Gdynia, Poland, finished with dominant victories for Poland and Italy in men’s, women’s and mixed Junior Worlds.

Mikolaj Staniul with Jakub Sztroch (POL) capped a wire to wire 49er Junior Worlds victory by winning the final four races in a row to finish with a 27 point margin.

Keanu Prettner with Jakob Flachenburger (AUT) leapfrogged Hernan Umpierre with Fernando Diz (URU) on the final day with a 4, 3, 2 to take the silver medal by only a single point, with the Uruguayans settling for Bronze.

In the 49erFX it was a second dominant victory for Jan Germani with Giorgia Bertuzzi (ITA).

They finished 26 points ahead of the next female team, and held off the male teams as well for a comfortable victory.

Willemijn Offerman with Elise Ruyter (NED) took the silver medal while Marla Bergmann with Hanna Wille (GER) took the Bronze.

Richard Schulthies with Max Korner (MLT) finished second overall, but mix and male teams do not qualify for the 49erFX World Championship titles.

The Nacra 17 fleet was dominated by another Italian team of Gianluigi Ugolini with Maria Giubelei.

They won eleven of fifteen races to secure their second Junior World title.

The pair were clearly the class of the field, leading two French teams, Margaux Billy with Leo Maurin (FRA) finished second while Titouan Petard with Lou Berthomeiu (FRA) finished in third.

49er Junior Worlds – Final Leaders (43 entries)

1st POL 164 Mikołaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH – – 28 pts

2nd AUT 128 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER – – 55 pts

3rd URU 117 Hernan UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ – – 56 pts

4th FRA 811 Théo REVIL and Timothee DEPERY – – 88 pts

5th POL 702 Tytus BUTOWSKI and Łukasz MACHOWSKI – – 90 pts

6th ESP 966 Andrés BARRIO and Antonio TORRADO MARTINEZ – – 93 pts

49erFX Junior Worlds – Final Leaders (54 entries)

1st ITA 247 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 51 pts

2nd MLT 203 Richard SCHULTHEIS and Max KÖRNER – – 68 pts

3rd NED 64 Willemijn OFFERMAN and Elise RUYTER – – 77 pts

4th GER 505 Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE – – 84 pts

5th GER 369 Inga-Marie HOFMANN and Catherine BARTELHEIMER – – 93 pts

6th GER 212 Maru SCHEEL and Freya FEILCKE – – 98 pts

Nacra17 Junior Worlds – Final Leaders (14 entries)

1st ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 19 pts

2nd FRA 529 Margaux BILLY and Léo MAURIN – – 43 pts

3rd FRA 527 Titouan PETARD and Lou BERTHOMIEU – – 62 pts

4th AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING – – 64 pts

5th FRA 390 Enzo BALANGER and Roxane DUBOIS – – 69 pts

6th NED 484 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER – – 76 pts

Full results available here . . .