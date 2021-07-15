U23 Finn World Championship – Neemeth closes on title

Domonkos Németh now has a 14 point lead at the U23 Finn World Championship after two more races were sailed on Wednesday.
Németh won both races while in second and third Levente Rácz (3, 3) and Bence Rácz (4, 7) are separated by just four points with one day left to sail.
Special mention to Noémi Rátosi, the only girl in the fleet, sailing her first Finn event.
She sailed very well tactically to record her best result of the event so far, a 16th.
After a very hot and windless Tuesday, it was slightly cooler for Day 4 with a south-westerly breeze down Lake Balaton later in the day
U23 Finn World Championship, Leaders after 8 races
1st HUN 80 Domonkos Németh 7
2nd HUN 9 Levente Rácz 21 pts
3rd HUN 18 Bence Rácz 25 pts
4th HUN 42 Ábel Szűcs 39 pts
5th RYF 14 Mikhail Yatsun 46 pts
6th HUN 88 Zsombor Majthényi 48 pts
7th HUN 4 Zoltán Veisse 54 pts
8th HUN 58 Dénes Ujváry 54 pts
9th CYP 1 Panagiotis Iordanou 58 pts
10th ESP 888 Andres Ivan Lloret Pérez 62 pts