International Canoe UK Nationals won by Glen Truswell

International Canoe 2021 UK National Championship at Weymouth and Portland SA won by Glen Truswell.
Truswell, sailing IC350 a Morrison 3 design, finished with 8 points, including four race wins and never having finished outside of the top two places.
In second place was Robin Wood with 11 points which includ the final two race wins.
And third was Alistair Warren with 18 points and he claimed the opening race win.
One of this year’s new builds at the event was Perham Harding’s Gentleman’s IC, built by Dorset Boat and Boardworks in Weymouth.
And apparently gaining fans as it is around 10% wider than the class minimum beam and has a shorter and lower centre of effort rig to promote ease of handling.
More DBB information here . . .
The class will be racing at Chichester Harbour Race Week, based at Hayling island SC, starting Monday 9 August, and will reappear at HISC in 2022 for their Nationals and Europe Cup.
International Canoe 2021 UK National Championship – Final after 7 races
1st 350 Glen Truswell ‑2 1 1 1 1 2 2 – – 8 pts
2nd 344 Robin Wood ‑6 2 2 3 2 1 1 – – 11 pts
3rd 317 Alistair Warren 1 3 3 2 ‑5 4 5 – – 18 pts
4th 341 Mike Fenwick 5 4 ‑6 4 4 3 3 – – 23 pts
5th 328 Philip Robin 4 23 5 5 3 7 6 – – 30 pts
6th 321 Dan Skinner 7 5 ‑14 12 9 11 9 – – 53 pts
7th 347 Andy Gordon 23 23 4 6 12 5 7 – – 57 pts
8th 338 Steve Clarke 23 23 8 7 6 10 8 – – 62 pts
9th 340 Chris Hampe 3 23 23 15 8 6 14 – – 69 pts
10th 343 Phil Allen 23 23 7 8 7 23 12 – – 80 pts
11th 329 Tony Robertshaw 23 23 13 10 23 8 4 – – 81 pts
12th 346 John Ellis 23 23 10 11 23 9 10 – – 86 pts
13th 333 Gareth Caldwell 8 23 12 17 13 15 23 – – 88 pts
14th 326 Hugh de Longh 23 23 11 13 15 16 11 – – 89 pts
15th 345 Rob Bell 23 23 23 9 10 12 16 – – 93 pts
16th 353 Perham Harding 23 23 16 16 11 14 15 – – 95 pts
17th 323 Roger Howell 23 23 15 14 14 13 23 – – 102 pts
18th 348 Stephen Bowen 23 23 9 18 23 17 13 – – 103 pts
19th 303 Stephen Fleeming 23 23 19 21 16 18 23 – – 120 pts
20th 102 Michael Brigg 23 23 20 22 23 19 17 – – 124 pts
21st 300 Max Reid 23 23 17 19 23 23 23 – – 128 pts
22nd 349 Martin Robb 23 23 18 20 23 23 23 – – 130 pts
Related post:
International Canoes start their Championship in tough conditions