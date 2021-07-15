International Canoe UK Nationals won by Glen Truswell

International Canoe 2021 UK National Championship at Weymouth and Portland SA won by Glen Truswell.

Truswell, sailing IC350 a Morrison 3 design, finished with 8 points, including four race wins and never having finished outside of the top two places.

In second place was Robin Wood with 11 points which includ the final two race wins.

And third was Alistair Warren with 18 points and he claimed the opening race win.

One of this year’s new builds at the event was Perham Harding’s Gentleman’s IC, built by Dorset Boat and Boardworks in Weymouth.

And apparently gaining fans as it is around 10% wider than the class minimum beam and has a shorter and lower centre of effort rig to promote ease of handling.

More DBB information here . . .

The class will be racing at Chichester Harbour Race Week, based at Hayling island SC, starting Monday 9 August, and will reappear at HISC in 2022 for their Nationals and Europe Cup.

International Canoe 2021 UK National Championship – Final after 7 races

1st 350 Glen Truswell ‑2 1 1 1 1 2 2 – – 8 pts

2nd 344 Robin Wood ‑6 2 2 3 2 1 1 – – 11 pts

3rd 317 Alistair Warren 1 3 3 2 ‑5 4 5 – – 18 pts

4th 341 Mike Fenwick 5 4 ‑6 4 4 3 3 – – 23 pts

5th 328 Philip Robin 4 23 5 5 3 7 6 – – 30 pts

6th 321 Dan Skinner 7 5 ‑14 12 9 11 9 – – 53 pts

7th 347 Andy Gordon 23 23 4 6 12 5 7 – – 57 pts

8th 338 Steve Clarke 23 23 8 7 6 10 8 – – 62 pts

9th 340 Chris Hampe 3 23 23 15 8 6 14 – – 69 pts

10th 343 Phil Allen 23 23 7 8 7 23 12 – – 80 pts

11th 329 Tony Robertshaw 23 23 13 10 23 8 4 – – 81 pts

12th 346 John Ellis 23 23 10 11 23 9 10 – – 86 pts

13th 333 Gareth Caldwell 8 23 12 17 13 15 23 – – 88 pts

14th 326 Hugh de Longh 23 23 11 13 15 16 11 – – 89 pts

15th 345 Rob Bell 23 23 23 9 10 12 16 – – 93 pts

16th 353 Perham Harding 23 23 16 16 11 14 15 – – 95 pts

17th 323 Roger Howell 23 23 15 14 14 13 23 – – 102 pts

18th 348 Stephen Bowen 23 23 9 18 23 17 13 – – 103 pts

19th 303 Stephen Fleeming 23 23 19 21 16 18 23 – – 120 pts

20th 102 Michael Brigg 23 23 20 22 23 19 17 – – 124 pts

21st 300 Max Reid 23 23 17 19 23 23 23 – – 128 pts

22nd 349 Martin Robb 23 23 18 20 23 23 23 – – 130 pts

