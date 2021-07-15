Valerian Lebrun winner of OK Dinghy International Open on Garda

Valérian Lebrun, of France, was the winner of the OK Dinghy International Open hosted by Circolo Vela Arco on Lake Garda.

After two final races were sailed on THursday in an early morning northerly, Lebrun finished with 10 points, seven ahead of Germany’s Soenke Behrens.

Behrens won the opening race of the final day to secure second overall, while Denmark’s Bo Petersen took third.

It has been a long held desire of the OK Dinghy class to have events on Lake Garda so many hope this will be the first of many.

The OK Dinghy class was active in Italy some 30-40 years ago, so in all likelihood the last OK Dinghy regatta on Garda was at least a generation ago, if not two.

There are now a small number of OKs in Italy and it is hoped bringing the fleet to Garda will help grow more interest.

OK Dinghy Garda Open – Final results after 8 races (34 entries)

1st FRA 11 Valerian Lebrun 10 pts

2nd GER 77 Soenke Behrens 17 pts

3rd DEN 21 Bo Petersen 25 pts

4th NZL 599 Greg Wilcox 28 pts

5th DEN 1565 Mogens Johansen 56 pts

6th GER 852 Michael Nissen 59 pts

7th GER 7 Andreas Pich 6 pts1

8th GER 5 Ralf Tietje 64 pts

9th DEN 1577 Jørgen Holm 73 pts

10th GER 75 Dirk Dame 75 pts

