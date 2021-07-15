Domonkos Németh wins first Finn Silver Cup for Hungary

Domonkos Némethof Hungary has won the U23 Finn World Championship for the Jorg Bruder Finn Silver Cup on Lake Balaton.

Németh, from the host club Tihanyi Hajós Egylet, become the first Hungarian to lift the title.

And in a reversal of fortunes behind him, Bence Rácz overcame his older brother Levente to take the silver medal, and secure a full Hungarian podium.

With some surprisingly good conditions with 10-12 knots, three races were sailed on the final day. Németh won the first two to win overall and headed home, leaving Bence Rácz to win the final race.

The Finn Class class would like to thank Tihanyi Hajós Egylet for hosting the Finn Silver Cup.

It is the third time it has been held in Hungary, but the first time at Tihany, and to gather 20 boats in the current times is very encouraging.

In September the Masters return to the club for their European Championship, for which there already 66 entries.

U23 Finn World Championship, Final Leaders after 11 races (20 entries)

1st HUN 80 Domonkos Németh 11 pts

2nd HUN 18 Bence Rácz 32 pts

3rd HUN 9 Levente Rácz 33 pts

4th RYF 14 Mikhail Yatsun 59 pts

5th HUN 42 Ábel Szűcs 59 pts

6th CYP 1 Panagiotis Iordanou 69 pts

7th HUN 4 Zoltán Veisse 78 pts

8th HUN 88 Zsombor Majthényi 78 pts

9th ESP 888 Andres Ivan Lloret Pérez 79 pts

10th NED 977 Sjoerd Hofland 88 pts

Full results available here . . .