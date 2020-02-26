Royal Dragon Bluebottle to race at Edinburgh Cup

The International Dragon Bluebottle – presented to HM the Queen and HRH Prince Philip as a wedding present – is to be sailed and raced in the Edinburgh Cup this coming summer.

Now at the age of 72 – Bluebottle (K192) is undergoing a full restoration by David Heritage Racing Yachts on the Isle of Wight in preparation to be sailed and raced in the Edinburgh Cup this summer.

The Edinburgh Cup has been the British Open National Championship since 1949 when it was presented by the Duke of Edinburgh to the British Dragon class.

Built by Camper and Nicholson in 1948, Bluebottle was presented to HM the Queen and HRH Prince Philip as a wedding present from the Island Sailing Club of Cowes, Isle of Wight.

She is the only British Dragon to have won an Olympic medal, picking up a bronze at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games.

The Edinburgh Cup is to be hosted by the Royal Forth YC on the Firth of Forth, from 30 June to 3 July 2020.

Bluebottle is part of the Royal Collection.

She joins the Royal Yacht Britannia, the Flying Fifteen Cowslip and the ocean yacht racing winner Bloodhound.

