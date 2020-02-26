First racing for all seven SailGP teams in Sydney

All seven SailGP teams took part in the first round of practice races for the Sydney SailGP on Wednesday.

For three teams – Great Britain, Spain and Denmark – this was their first chance to fleet race against the teams from last year.

The racing was very ad-hoc, and results are to be treated lightly.

Practice Race Day 1 Results:

Race 1 – Spain, Australia, Great Britain, Japan, United States, France, Denmark

Race 2 – Great Britain, Spain, Japan, Australia, United States, Denmark, France

Race 3 – Great Britain, Japan, Australia, Spain, United States, France, Denmark

The first racing proper is on Friday 28 Febuary.