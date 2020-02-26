RS:X World Championship – Day 2

New leaders in both fleets on the second day of competition at the RS:X World Championships in Sorrento, Australia.

Noy Drihan (2,1,1) of Israel leads the women and Kiran Badloe (2,1,1) of Holland takes control in the men’s event, in another southerly wind for all fleets with 17-20 knots throughout racing.

In the women overnight leader Maja Dziarnowska (1,4,2) of Poland slips to second, just a point off leader Drihan, with Lilian de Geus (5,5,3) of Holland in third place.

Britain’s Emma Wilson (5,10,5) drops to fifth, six points behind Marta Maggetti (4,3,4) of Italy.

Wilson: “Everyone is pretty nervous when it’s super windy but when we actually went out it wasn’t that bad. It was fun windy rather than survival mode and I had good speed.”

In the men, Kiran Badloe leads by four points from Poland’s Pawel Tarnowski (3,1,1) with Dorian van Rijsselberghe (2,2,3) dropping a day 1, 18th place to move into third place overall.

Badloe and van Rijsselberghe are vying for the Dutch Olympic place.

Britain’s Tom Squires (6,5,7) had a slightly better day to move up to 12th overall. Andy Brown also gained a place, he is now 17th and Kieran Holmes-Martin 39th.

Squires and Brown make the cut for the men’s gold fleet. The medal race is on Saturday.

Squires: “Today were my conditions and I didn’t seize the opportunity. It’s so hard to even get a top five in the split fleet. I’m disappointed with where I think I am and should be.”

The forecast for the remainder of the week currently looks to be for strong winds which will suit the current leaders but the chasing sailors will be keen to prove that theory wrong!

RSX: women – World Championship after 6 races (46 entries)

1st ISR19 Noy Drihan 1 -21 7 2 1 1 – – 12 pts

2nd POL7 Maja Dziarnowska 2 -5 4 1 4 2 – – 13 pts

3rd NED3 Lilian de Geus -18 3 1 6 5 3 – – 18 pts

4th ITA157 Marta Maggetti -24 7 3 4 3 4 – – 21 pts

5th GBR7 Emma Wilson 8 1 8 5 -10 5 – – 27 pts

6th ISR32 Katy Spychakov -20 12 2 7 9 7 – – 37 pts

7th HKG5 Hei Man Chan 3 -19 6 14 8 10 – – 41 pts

8th POL8 Zofia Noceti-Klepacka 11 6 -22 8 7 13 – – 45 pts

9th PER50 Maria Belen Bazo 7 2 -29 20 11 8 – – 48 pts

10th FRA4 Charline Picon 6 4 18 13 -23 9 – – 50 pts

11th BRA2 Patricia Freitas 19 10 -23 12 6 11 – – 58 pts

12th ISR7 Maya Morris 4 8 11 -26 12 23 – – 58 pts

13th ESP1 Blanca Manchón 5 15 5 19 15 -24 – – 59 pts

14th POL303 Karolina Lipinska -16 9 14 9 16 14 – – 62 pts

15th ITA1 Giorgia Speciale U21, 15 11 12 -24 18 12 – – 68 pts

Women full results available here

RSX: men – World Championship after 3 races (70 entries)

1st NED9 Kiran Badloe -2 1 2 2 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd POL182 Pawel Tarnowski 1 -7 5 3 1 1 – – 11 pts

3rd NED8 Dorian van Rijsselberghe -18 1 4 2 2 3 – – 12 pts

4th ISR60 Tom Reuveny, U21, 3 2 -13 3 3 5 – – 16 pts

5th FRA3 Thomas Goyard 3 6 2 -7 4 3 – – 18 pts

6th FRA1 Louis Giard 2 -11 8 4 4 2 – – 20 pts

7th ISR11 Shahar Zubari -12 5 3 7 3 4 – – 22 pts

8th FRA77 Pierre Le Coq 1 2 1 10 10 -11 – – 24 pts

9th GRE8 Vyron Kokkalanis -9 4 1 6 8 7 – – 26 pts

10th ITA60 Daniele Benedetti -17 8 14 1 2 2 – – 27 pts

11th FRA10 Oël Pouliquen 4 3 -15 4 7 10 – – 28 pts

12th GBR931 Tom Squires -11 9 3 6 5 7 – – 30 pts

13th POL82 Piotr Myszka 5 10 -12 8 6 4 – – 33 pts

14th FRA53 Clement Bourgeois -16 7 6 5 11 6 – – 35 pts

15th ITA88 Mattia Camboni 4 4 5 15 8 -19 – – 36 pts

16th ESP3 Joan Cardona -22 20 9 1 6 5 – – 41 pts

17th GBR360 Andy Brown -15 15 4 5 10 12 – – 46 pts

18th KOR141 Wonwoo Cho -20 6 9 14 7 10 – – 46 pts

19th LTU1 Juozas Bernotas 6 9 11 -14 13 11 – – 50 pts

20th POL28 Radoslaw Furmanski 9 5 7 11 -29 18 – – 50 pts

Men full results available here