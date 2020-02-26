RS:X World Championship – Day 2

New leaders in both fleets on the second day of competition at the RS:X World Championships in Sorrento, Australia.
Noy Drihan (2,1,1) of Israel leads the women and Kiran Badloe (2,1,1) of Holland takes control in the men’s event, in another southerly wind for all fleets with 17-20 knots throughout racing.
In the women overnight leader Maja Dziarnowska (1,4,2) of Poland slips to second, just a point off leader Drihan, with Lilian de Geus (5,5,3) of Holland in third place.
Britain’s Emma Wilson (5,10,5) drops to fifth, six points behind Marta Maggetti (4,3,4) of Italy.
Wilson: “Everyone is pretty nervous when it’s super windy but when we actually went out it wasn’t that bad. It was fun windy rather than survival mode and I had good speed.”
In the men, Kiran Badloe leads by four points from Poland’s Pawel Tarnowski (3,1,1) with Dorian van Rijsselberghe (2,2,3) dropping a day 1, 18th place to move into third place overall.
Badloe and van Rijsselberghe are vying for the Dutch Olympic place.
Britain’s Tom Squires (6,5,7) had a slightly better day to move up to 12th overall. Andy Brown also gained a place, he is now 17th and Kieran Holmes-Martin 39th.
Squires and Brown make the cut for the men’s gold fleet. The medal race is on Saturday.
Squires: “Today were my conditions and I didn’t seize the opportunity. It’s so hard to even get a top five in the split fleet. I’m disappointed with where I think I am and should be.”
The forecast for the remainder of the week currently looks to be for strong winds which will suit the current leaders but the chasing sailors will be keen to prove that theory wrong!
RSX: women – World Championship after 6 races (46 entries)
1st ISR19 Noy Drihan 1 -21 7 2 1 1 – – 12 pts
2nd POL7 Maja Dziarnowska 2 -5 4 1 4 2 – – 13 pts
3rd NED3 Lilian de Geus -18 3 1 6 5 3 – – 18 pts
4th ITA157 Marta Maggetti -24 7 3 4 3 4 – – 21 pts
5th GBR7 Emma Wilson 8 1 8 5 -10 5 – – 27 pts
6th ISR32 Katy Spychakov -20 12 2 7 9 7 – – 37 pts
7th HKG5 Hei Man Chan 3 -19 6 14 8 10 – – 41 pts
8th POL8 Zofia Noceti-Klepacka 11 6 -22 8 7 13 – – 45 pts
9th PER50 Maria Belen Bazo 7 2 -29 20 11 8 – – 48 pts
10th FRA4 Charline Picon 6 4 18 13 -23 9 – – 50 pts
11th BRA2 Patricia Freitas 19 10 -23 12 6 11 – – 58 pts
12th ISR7 Maya Morris 4 8 11 -26 12 23 – – 58 pts
13th ESP1 Blanca Manchón 5 15 5 19 15 -24 – – 59 pts
14th POL303 Karolina Lipinska -16 9 14 9 16 14 – – 62 pts
15th ITA1 Giorgia Speciale U21, 15 11 12 -24 18 12 – – 68 pts
RSX: men – World Championship after 3 races (70 entries)
1st NED9 Kiran Badloe -2 1 2 2 1 1 – – 7 pts
2nd POL182 Pawel Tarnowski 1 -7 5 3 1 1 – – 11 pts
3rd NED8 Dorian van Rijsselberghe -18 1 4 2 2 3 – – 12 pts
4th ISR60 Tom Reuveny, U21, 3 2 -13 3 3 5 – – 16 pts
5th FRA3 Thomas Goyard 3 6 2 -7 4 3 – – 18 pts
6th FRA1 Louis Giard 2 -11 8 4 4 2 – – 20 pts
7th ISR11 Shahar Zubari -12 5 3 7 3 4 – – 22 pts
8th FRA77 Pierre Le Coq 1 2 1 10 10 -11 – – 24 pts
9th GRE8 Vyron Kokkalanis -9 4 1 6 8 7 – – 26 pts
10th ITA60 Daniele Benedetti -17 8 14 1 2 2 – – 27 pts
11th FRA10 Oël Pouliquen 4 3 -15 4 7 10 – – 28 pts
12th GBR931 Tom Squires -11 9 3 6 5 7 – – 30 pts
13th POL82 Piotr Myszka 5 10 -12 8 6 4 – – 33 pts
14th FRA53 Clement Bourgeois -16 7 6 5 11 6 – – 35 pts
15th ITA88 Mattia Camboni 4 4 5 15 8 -19 – – 36 pts
16th ESP3 Joan Cardona -22 20 9 1 6 5 – – 41 pts
17th GBR360 Andy Brown -15 15 4 5 10 12 – – 46 pts
18th KOR141 Wonwoo Cho -20 6 9 14 7 10 – – 46 pts
19th LTU1 Juozas Bernotas 6 9 11 -14 13 11 – – 50 pts
20th POL28 Radoslaw Furmanski 9 5 7 11 -29 18 – – 50 pts