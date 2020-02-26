Bouwmeester takes control at Radial Worlds

Holland’s Marit Bouwmeester added three more wins to her scoreline on day 4 of the Radial World Championship in Melbourne.

Bouwmeester, with seven points after the discard, leads by ten points from Emma Plassschaert (1,3,8) Of Belgium, with all six qualifying races completed.

In third place is defending World Champion Anne-Marie Rindom (2,18,10) of Denmark, and fourth Alison Young (4,2,5) of Britain on 21 points.

Young: “It was a tough day. Very breezy. Do I favour those conditions? Well at the moment I don’t know. I wasn’t in standout form today. I just kept at it. I feel I didn’t really get fully dialled in to the shifts going on.”

Ireland’s Annaliese Murphy (9,7,2) moves into fifth place, with Switzerland’s Maud Jayet (12,17,8) in sixth, and Josefin Olsson (3,1,3) of Sweden having a great day to take seventh place.

Also going well was Poland’s Magdalena Kwansa who is in tenth place with a 2, 2, 10, scoreline.

Thursday the top 53 sailors will go into Gold fleet, which will be the first time all the big names have raced each other at this regatta.

In the men’s championship Daniil Krutskikh of Russia extends his lead.



Krutskikh (2, 6) now has a six point lead ahead of Brazil’s Gustavo Correa Nascimeno (1,2) with Michael Compton (5,4) of Australia two points further back in third place.

Zac Littlewood (67,1) of Australia is now in seventh place.

with strong southerlies of above 20 knots blowing consistently from the south all afternoon, there were big waves, which made things hard for the less experienced sailors, and even the most hardened campaigners were feeling the effects by the end of the third race.

Radial women – World Championship after 6th flight races (102 entries)

1st NED Marit BOUWMEESTER -3 3 1 1 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT -9 2 3 1 3 8 – – 17 pts

3rd DEN Anne-Marie RINDOM 1 3 2 2 -18 10 – – 18 pts

4th GBR Alison YOUNG -21 6 4 4 2 5 – – 21 pts

5th IRL Annalise MURPHY -38 9 1 9 7 2 – – 28 pts

6th SUI Maud JAYET 2 1 6 12 -17 8 – – 29 pts

7th SWE Josefin OLSSON -36 7 15 3 1 3 – – 29 pts

8th JPN Manami DOI 6 4 7 -19 5 7 – – 29 pts

9th NOR Line FLEM HØST -19 2 5 10 13 1 – – 31 pts

10th POL Magdalena KWASNA 8 -17 10 2 2 10 – – 32 pts

11th NED Maxime JONKER -54 20 3 4 3 3 – – 33 pts

12th GRE Vasileia KARACHALIOU 2 6 -14 11 4 12 – – 35 pts

13th NED Daphne VAN DER VAART 11 -21 9 6 4 6 – – 36 pts

14th FRA Pernelle MICHON -13 12 2 13 6 4 – – 37 pts

15th AUS Mara STRANSKY 5 -22 8 5 14 5 – – 37 pts

16th FIN Tuula TENKANEN -37 1 9 12 14 4 – – 40 pts

17th USA Erika REINEKE -17 13 13 3 8 7 – – 44 pts

18th FRA Marie BOLOU 4 8 -15 15 7 13 – – 47 pts

19th NED Mirthe AKKERMAN 4 9 -54 10 11 14 – – 48 pts

20th USA Paige RAILEY -27 4 23 7 9 6 – – 49 pts

Full results available here

Radial men – World Championship after race 5 (66 entries)

1st RUS Daniil KRUTSKIKH 1 1 2 2 -6 – – 6 pts

2nd BRA Gustavo CORREA NASCIMENTO 6 -35 3 1 2 – – 12 pts

3rd AUS Michael COMPTON 2 3 -14 5 4 – – 14 pts

4th AUS Brody RILEY -18 8 5 3 3 – – 19 pts

5th AUS Frazer BREW -67 11 6 6 5 – – 28 pts

6th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE 7 -30 7 7 10 – – 31 pts

7th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD 25 5 1 -67 1 – – 32 pts

8th SLO Nik PLETIKOS 8 9 10 10 -14 – – 37 pts

9th AUS Ethan MCAULLAY 19 -22 4 4 13 – – 40 pts

10th CRO Mario NOVAK -23 7 9 9 15 – – 40 pts

Full results available here