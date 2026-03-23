GBR833 Louise Racing Crowned 2026 Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup Champions

Grant Gordon, Luke Patience, Ruairidh Scott and Faye Chatterton, sailing GBR833 Louise Racing, won the 2026 Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup in Puerto Portals, Mallorca.

The British crew finished with a 24.5 winning margin after six races, from second placed Graham Bailey’s GBR192 Bluebottle, with Jan Eckert’s SUI355 Ginkgo Racing in third.

65 Dragons representing 16 nations, including six British Dragons, raced in the Bay of Palma under the Gold Cup’s renowned long race, no-discard format, a true test of consistency, resilience, and tactical excellence.

Race one delivered a winning start for Grant Gordon who dead-heated with Jan Secher’s SWE800 Miss Behaviour. For the first time, the Børge Børresen Memorial Trophy was jointly won by Grant Gordon and Jan Secher on the first day of the Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup.

Race 1 also determined the Nations Trophy teams. A strong performance from Louise Racing, Bluebottle and Gavia Wilkinson-Cox’s Jerboa guaranteed their places in the British team, and went on to secure the Nations Cup for Great Britain, finishing 1, 2, and 23rd overall.

Other race winners:

Race 2 GBR 192 BLUEBOTTLE Graham BAILEY

Race 3 SUI 355 GINKGO RACING Jan ECKERT

Race 4 GBR 833 LOUISE RACING Grant GORDON

Race 5 POR 90 EASY Michael ZANKEL

Race 6 GER 1207 KHALEESI Nicola FRIESEN

2026 Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup – Final Leaders after 6 races (65 entries)

1st GBR 833 LOUISE RACING Grant GORDON 1.5 7 3 1 6 5 – – 23.5 pts

2nd GBR 192 BLUEBOTTLE Graham BAILEY 12 1 4 5 23 3 – – 48 pts

3rd SUI 355 GINKGO RACING Jan ECKERT 7 2 1 6 2 36 – – 54 pts

4th POR 90 EASY Michael ZANKEL 10 20 2 8 1 17 – – 58 pts

5th GER 11 AURORA Christoph TOEPFER 36 4 10 3 3 11 – – 67 pts

6th SWE 800 MISS BEHAVIOR Jan SECHER 1.5 16 14 30 7 2 – – 70.5 pts

7th UAE 17 ANNAPURNA Anatoly LOGINOV 18 14 15 4 8 13 – – 72 pts

8th ESP 9 DR. CHACARTEGUI F. CHACARTEGUI CIREROL 15 18 25 7 12 7 – – 84 pts

9th SUI 888 JUPITER Ben KOLFF 25 25 8 9 22 14 – – 103 pts

10th BEL 82 HERBIE Xavier VANNESTE 8 17 44 2 19 22 – – 112 pts

Full results available here . . .