SB20 World Championship 2021 for Henrique Haddad of Brazil

Brazil’s Henrique Haddad, sailing with Mario Trindade, Leonardo Lombardi and Pedro Caldas, is the 2021 SB20 World Champion.

Second place went to Liza Zherebetsova with Artem Basalkin, Andrey Klochko and Andrey Tukalov of Russia, and in third Tonu Toniste with Toomas Toniste and Andres Viisemann of Estonia.

Haddad did not need to start the final race and this was won by Britain’s John Pollard with Steven Procter and Rhos Hawes, their second win of the week, to place them eighth overall.

In the first race of the final day, Nils Razmilovic’s Glasgow Kiss took the win. They finished 15th overall.

SB20 World Championship 2021 – Final Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (66 entries)

1st BRA3751 Henrique Haddad with Mario Trindade/Leonardo Lombardi/Pedro Caldas – – 78 pts

2nd RYF3805 Liza Zherebetsova with Artem Basalkin/Andrey Klochko/Andrey Tukalov – – 117.2 pts

3rd EST3803 Tonu Toniste with Toomas Toniste/Andres Viisemann – – 119 pts

4th FRA3653 Machetti Hippolyte with Chatonnier Lucas /Michel Emeric /Candela Laurie – – 123 pts

5th POR3734 John Tavares with Bernardo Freitas/Paulo Manso – – 131 pts

6th BRA3802 Victor Demaison with Jorge Zariff/Gabriel Borges – – 145 pts

7th RYF3755 Banayan Daniil with Vasinkevich Grigoriy/Prokofev Aleksandr/Konovalova Gaiane – – 148 pts

8th GBR3814 John Pollard with Steven Procter/Rhos Hawes – – 150 pts

9th FRA3580 Amar Paola with Gabriel Skoczek/Marine Gauvrit/Timothe Lapaw – – 150 pts

10th POR3123 Henrique Brites with Joao Bolina/Luis Pinheiro/Rafael Rodrigues – – 164 pts

Full results available here . . .