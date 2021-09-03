International Moth Worlds Day 2 – Slingsby by a whisker

Finally the lead has changed . . . it was Iain Jensen who blinked first and Tom Slingsby takes over the lead of the 2021 International Moth Worlds.

It took four races before the tie was broken, with Paul Goodison taking the first blue flight race of day two, with Jensen fnishing fourth, while in the yellow flight, Slingsby motored on to claim six wins from six races.



Jensen recovered to take two more wins and can discard the fourth place, but this puts Slingsby ahead on count-back as they move into the final fleet splits for the next three days of racing.

Britain’s Paul Goodison (1,2,2) stayed close, taking his first win and discarding a third to hold onto third place overall, five points off the leading pair.

Kyle Langsford (2,4,2) moves into fourth place, Nathan Outteridge (3,5,4) is fifth, with Aymeric Arthaud (4,2,8) of France climbing into sixth from 11th place.

Other leading Brits are: 11th Dave Hivey and first corinthian, 13th Dylan Fletcher after a retirement in the first race, and Eddie Bridle slipping back to 21st.

Saturday is scheduled as a lay-day.

2021 Redoro Frantoi Veneti Moth World Championship – After 6 flight races (137 entries)

1st AUS 1 Tom SLINGSBY -1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd AUS 4739 Iain JENSEN 1 1 1 -4 1 1 – – 5 pts

3rd GBR 4823 Paul GOODISON 2 -3 3 1 2 2 – – 10 pts

4th AUS 2 Kyle LANGFORD 2 2 -9 2 4 2 – – 12 pts

5th AUS 4629 Nathan OUTTEIRDGE -9 3 2 3 5 4 – – 17 pts

6th FRA 4775 Aymeric ARTHAUD 3 -14 3 4 2 8 – – 20 pts

7th ITA 4725 Ruggi TITA 8 2 2 3 6 -13 – – 21 pts

8th ITA 4689 Simone SALVÀ 5 4 -8 2 8 3 – – 22 pts

9th NZL 4740 Phil ROBERTSON 4 -6 6 6 3 6 – – 25 pts

10th ITA 5 Francesco BRUNI 5 8 4 -18 3 8 – – 28 pts

11th GBR 4817 David HIVEY 4 6 5 6 7 -10 – – 28 pts

12th ITA 4448 Francesco BIANCHI -11 4 9 5 4 7 – – 29 pts

13th GBR 4853 Dylan FLETCHER 6 5 5 RET 7 10 – – 33 pts

14th USA 6 Bradley FUNK -11 7 10 7 9 4 – – 37 pts

15th GER 4668 Fabian GIELEN 6 5 10 8 10 -16 – – 39 pts

16th GER 4763 Philipp BUHL -18 7 6 10 12 5 – – 40 pts

17th ITA 4588 Jacopo PLAZZI MARZOTTO 9 -12 8 8 10 6 – – 41 pts

18th HKG 4805 Nicolai JACOBSEN 7 8 7 -13 9 11 – – 42 pts

19th POL 4831 Robert GRACZYK 10 9 14 DNC 8 3 – – 44 pts

20th USA 4768 Richard DIDHAM -20 12 15 5 5 7 – – 44 pts

21st GBR 4826 Eddie BRIDLE 3 11 11 11 -16 12 – – 48 pts

22nd ITA 4724 Gian Maria FERRIGHI 8 17 4 -19 15 5 – – 49 pts

23rd NZL 4744 Mike BULLOT 7 -18 16 9 12 12 – – 56 pts

24th AUS 9 Thomas JOHNSON -35 10 7 10 14 20 – – 61 pts

25th AUS 4718 David GILMOUR 12 13 11 15 13 -16 – – 64 pts

Full results available here . . .