Fisk victory at RS Elite Eastern Area Championship

Paul Fisk sailing with Caroline Fisk and Richard Tucker on Legs Eleven were winners of the 2021 RS Elite Eastern Area Championship hosted by the Royal Burnham YC.

Prizes were presented by Tokyo Olympic 49er gold medallist Stu Bithell – Image above.

In an event which saw some of the close and competitive racing that we expect from the RS Elite class Legs eleven scored an impressive five race wins out of six races.

After discard this gave them an unbeatable net score of five points.

In second place was Oink Squeal, sailed by Bill Blank and Richard Turner with 10 points.

Oink Squeal heaped lots of pressure on Legs Eleven throughout the event, winning race four the only race that Legs Eleven did not win.

Competition for third, fourth and fifth places was no less fierce with one point separating all three places.

Third was Zandy Hobday, tied on 18 points with fourth placed Richard Bavin. Neil Fulcher and crew took fifth place with 19 points.

2021 RS Elite Eastern Area Championship – After 6 races, 1 discard.

1st EL110 Legs Eleven, Paul Fisk with Caroline Fisk, Richard Tucker Emsworth SC – – 5 pts

2nd EL48 Oink Squeal, Bill Blank with Richard Turner EYC – – 10 pts

3rd EL21 The Outlaw, Zandy Hobday with Tory Hobday, Izzy Hobday, Lizzie Brown RBYC – – 18 pts

4th EL68 Serious Moonlight, Richard Bavin with Joey Thompson, Duncan Haley RBYC – – 18 pts

5th EL107 All the Gear, Neil Fulcher with Philipa RBYC – – 19 pts

6th EL102 Anduril, Adrian Olsen with Michael Lovell, Terry Wilmott RBYC – – 28 pts

7th EL22 Excalibur, Roger Martin with Graham Adams RBYC – – 33 pts

8th EL43 Boudicca, Angus Bates with Annabel Bates RBYC – – 42 pts

9th EL75 Carrera, Jonathan Durbin with Mark Taylor RBYC – – 45 pts

10th EL31 Grand Slam, Gareth Edwards with Peter Jenkins RBYC – – 46 pts