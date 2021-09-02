International Moth Worlds Day 1 – Jensen and Slingsby tie for lead

Iain Jensen and Tom Slingsby are leaders of the 2021 International Moth Worlds after the first day of qualifying races on Lake Garda.

The Australian pair both won their flight races and with three points on the leaderboard, they sit five points ahead of Britain’s Paul Goodison (2,3,3).

In fourth is Ruggi Tita (8,2,2) of Italy, with fifth another Australian, Kyle Langsford (2,2,9).

Nathan Outteridge of Australia is in 6th place, seventh is Francesco Bruni of Italy.

Other leading Brits are: 9th Dylan Fletcher and 14th Eddie Bridle.

Winner of the Pre-Event, Nicolai Jacobsen of Hong Kong is in 13th place.

2021 Redoro Frantoi Veneti Moth World Championship – After 3 flight races (137 entries)

1st AUS 4739 Iain JENSEN 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

1st AUS 1 Tom SLINGSBY 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

3rd GBR 4823 Paul GOODISON 2 3 3 – – 8 pts

4th ITA 4725 Ruggi TITA 8 2 2 – – 12 pts

5th AUS 2 Kyle LANGFORD 2 2 9 – – 13 pts

6th AUS 4629 Nathan OUTTEIRDGE 9 3 2 – – 14 pts

7th ITA 5 Francesco BRUNI 5 7 4 – – 16 pts

8th NZL 4740 Phil ROBERTSON 4 6 6 – – 16 pts

9th GBR 4853 Dylan FLETCHER 6 5 5 – – 16 pts

10th ITA 4689 Simone SALVÀ 5 4 8 – – 17 pts

11th FRA 4775 Aymeric ARTHAUD 3 14 3 – – 20 pts

12th GER 4668 Fabian GIELEN 6 5 10 – – 21 pts

13th HKG 4805 Nicolai JACOBSEN 7 8 7 – – 22 pts

14th GBR 4826 Eddie BRIDLE 3 10 11 – – 24 pts

15th ITA 4448 Francesco BIANCHI 11 4 9 – – 24 pts

16th USA 6 Bradley FUNK 11 7 10 – – 28 pts

17th ITA 4588 Jacopo PLAZZI MARZOTTO 9 11 8 – – 28 pts

18th ITA 4724 Gian Maria FERRIGHI 8 17 4 – – 29 pts

19th GER 4763 Philipp BUHL 18 6 6 – – 30 pts

20th POL 4831 Robert GRACZYK 10 9 14 – – 33 pts

21st AUS 4718 David GILMOUR 13 13 11 – – 37 pts

22nd NZL 4744 Mike BULLOT 7 17 16 – – 40 pts

23rd IRL 4747 Ewan MCMAHON 13 13 14 – – 40 pts

24th ITA 4641 Fabio FUMAGALLI 14 14 13 – – 41 pts

25th ITA 4741 Lorenzo DE FELICE 15 12 15 – – 42 pts

Full results available here . . .