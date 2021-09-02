International Moth Worlds Day 1 – Jensen and Slingsby tie for lead

Iain Jensen and Tom Slingsby are leaders of the 2021 International Moth Worlds after the first day of qualifying races on Lake Garda.
The Australian pair both won their flight races and with three points on the leaderboard, they sit five points ahead of Britain’s Paul Goodison (2,3,3).
In fourth is Ruggi Tita (8,2,2) of Italy, with fifth another Australian, Kyle Langsford (2,2,9).
Nathan Outteridge of Australia is in 6th place, seventh is Francesco Bruni of Italy.
Other leading Brits are: 9th Dylan Fletcher and 14th Eddie Bridle.
Winner of the Pre-Event, Nicolai Jacobsen of Hong Kong is in 13th place.
2021 Redoro Frantoi Veneti Moth World Championship – After 3 flight races (137 entries)
1st AUS 4739 Iain JENSEN 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
1st AUS 1 Tom SLINGSBY 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
3rd GBR 4823 Paul GOODISON 2 3 3 – – 8 pts
4th ITA 4725 Ruggi TITA 8 2 2 – – 12 pts
5th AUS 2 Kyle LANGFORD 2 2 9 – – 13 pts
6th AUS 4629 Nathan OUTTEIRDGE 9 3 2 – – 14 pts
7th ITA 5 Francesco BRUNI 5 7 4 – – 16 pts
8th NZL 4740 Phil ROBERTSON 4 6 6 – – 16 pts
9th GBR 4853 Dylan FLETCHER 6 5 5 – – 16 pts
10th ITA 4689 Simone SALVÀ 5 4 8 – – 17 pts
11th FRA 4775 Aymeric ARTHAUD 3 14 3 – – 20 pts
12th GER 4668 Fabian GIELEN 6 5 10 – – 21 pts
13th HKG 4805 Nicolai JACOBSEN 7 8 7 – – 22 pts
14th GBR 4826 Eddie BRIDLE 3 10 11 – – 24 pts
15th ITA 4448 Francesco BIANCHI 11 4 9 – – 24 pts
16th USA 6 Bradley FUNK 11 7 10 – – 28 pts
17th ITA 4588 Jacopo PLAZZI MARZOTTO 9 11 8 – – 28 pts
18th ITA 4724 Gian Maria FERRIGHI 8 17 4 – – 29 pts
19th GER 4763 Philipp BUHL 18 6 6 – – 30 pts
20th POL 4831 Robert GRACZYK 10 9 14 – – 33 pts
21st AUS 4718 David GILMOUR 13 13 11 – – 37 pts
22nd NZL 4744 Mike BULLOT 7 17 16 – – 40 pts
23rd IRL 4747 Ewan MCMAHON 13 13 14 – – 40 pts
24th ITA 4641 Fabio FUMAGALLI 14 14 13 – – 41 pts
25th ITA 4741 Lorenzo DE FELICE 15 12 15 – – 42 pts