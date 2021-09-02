Nicolai Jacobsen wins International Moth Pre Worlds

Nicolai Jacobsen of Hong Kong was the winner of the 2021 International Moth pre Worlds event – the Italian National Championship – on Lake Garda.

The two day event, 30-31 August, saw 72 of the 150+ entered for the World Championship on the start line.

Jacobsen won the event ahead of Kyle Langford of Australia with Dave Hivey of Britain in third place.

Simone Salva in fourth place was the first Italian helm with Francesco Bruni fifth.

Individual race winners were: Simone Salva ITA, Francesco Bianchi ITA, Richard Didham USA and Tom Slingsby AUS.

The 2021 Redoro Frantoi Veneti Moth World Championship racing starts on Thursday 2 September, with two qualification days and then three days of finals.

International Moth Pre Worlds – 2021 Italian Nationals – Final Leaders (76 entries)

1st HKG 4805 Nicolai JACOBSEN -9 6 2 3 – – 11 pts

2nd AUS 2 Kyle LANGFORD 2 DNC 6 4 – – 12 pts

3rd GBR 4817 David HIVEY 3 4 UFD 5 – – 12 pts

4th ITA 4689 Simone SALVÀ 1 13 3 DNC – – 17 pts

5th ITA 5 Francesco BRUNI 10 3 5 BFD – – 18 pts

6th USA 4768 Richard DIDHAM 11 8 1 -27 – – 20 pts

7th AUS 1 Tom SLINGSBY 6 15 DNC 1 – – 22 pts

8th GER 4763 Philipp BUHL 8 2 DNC 21 – – 31 pts

9th GBR 4826 Eddie BRIDLE 16 -18 7 9 – – 32 pts

10th ITA 4641 Fabio FUMAGALLI 18 9 8 DNC – – 35 pts

11th AUS 4718 David GILMOUR 14 -29 15 10 – – 39 pts

12th GBR 4637 Paul GLIDDON 22 10 9 DNC – – 41 pts

13th ITA 4448 Francesco BIANCHI 4 1 DNC 41 – – 46 pts

14th GER 4668 Fabian GIELEN 12 27 DNC 8 – – 47 pts

15th IRL 4747 Ewan MCMAHON 15 21 DNC 11 – – 47 pts

16th AUS 4819 Samuel GILMOUR 19 -32 17 13 – – 49 pts

17th GER 4840 Kai ADOLPH 23 19 13 -54 – – 55 pts

18th USA 4770 Brooks REED 26 20 10 -29 – – 56 pts

19th IRL 4676 Alistair KISSANE 25 DNC 18 16 – – 59 pts