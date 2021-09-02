SB20 World Championships – Day 3 results

Henrique Haddad of Brazil is the overall leader of the 2021 SB20 World Championship after the third day of racing at the Clube Naval de Cascais, Portugal.

Haddad sailing with Mario Trindade, Leonardo Lombardi and Pedro Caldas on 32 points after 7 races, has an 18 point lead from John Tavares (POR Maderia) with Tonu Toniste (EST) in third place tied on 52 points with Machetti Hippolyte (ITA).

Best placed British crew is Charles Whelan sailing with Richard Mcadam and Chips Howarth in 14th place. John Pollard is in 17th place.

There are two days of racing remaining.

SB20 World Championship 2021 – Leaders after 7 races (66 entries)

1st BRA3751 Henrique Haddad 10 8 1 1 ‑26 11 1 – – 32 pts

2nd POR3734 John Tavares 12 ‑22 4 11 6 12 5 – – 50 pts

3rd EST3803 Tonu Toniste 2 13 9 7 19 2 (BFD) – – 52 pts

4th FRA3653 Machetti Hippolyte 3 10 10 16 9 4 ‑32 – – 52 pts

5th RYF3805 Liza Zherebetsova DGA 9 ‑21 10 7 9 12 – – 58.3 pts

6th FRA3580 Amar Paola 18 12 18 14 ‑21 1 4 – – 67 pts

7th SGP3750 Nils Razmilovic 17 1 5 ‑34 2 13 30 – – 68 pts

8th POR3723 Tiago Morais 16 24 2 3 16 ‑28 14 – – 75 pts

9th POR3114 Carolina Joao 25 ‑46 8 5 14 15 9 – – 76 pts

10th POR3616 Manuel Marques 8 2 6 ‑36 30 6 29 – – 81 pts

11th FRA3763 Edward Russo ‑33 23 22 31 4 5 3 – – 88 pts

12th ESP3800 Javier Scherk 11 4 ‑38 18 8 36 11 – – 88 pts

13th RYF3709 Arsen Chubarkov 4 3 23 20 5 35 ‑48 – – 90 pts

14th GBR3758 Charles Whelan 29 14 3 ‑38 20 3 28 – – 97 pts

15th POR3123 Henrique Brites 22 ‑55 19 4 10 14 31 – – 100 pts

16th BRA3802 Victor Demaison 30 5 ‑33 23 12 17 13 – – 100 pts

17th GBR3814 John Pollard 34 ‑38 24 9 11 16 7 – – 101 pts

18th IRL3809 Micheal O’Connor ‑40 34 11 19 1 30 8 – – 103 pts

19th POR3801 Vasco Serpa 13 7 41 8 3 33 ‑44 – – 105 pts

20th POR3516 Bernardo Loureiro 23 16 (BFD) 12 43 10 10 – – 114 pts

21st RYF3755 Banayan Daniil 1 ‑41 7 15 38 18 41 – – 120 pts

22nd POR3558 Mafalda Pires Lima 20 21 30 ‑35 35 7 16 – – 129 pts

23rd BEL3762 Bart Tytgat 9 18 (BFD) 2 15 29 57 – – 130 pts

24th GBR3469 Diogo Costa 31 11 25 ‑62 24 32 17 – – 140 pts

25th POR3710 Pedro Nieto 21 26 12 29 29 ‑42 26 – – 143 pts