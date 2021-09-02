SB20 World Championships – Day 3 results

Henrique Haddad of Brazil is the overall leader of the 2021 SB20 World Championship after the third day of racing at the Clube Naval de Cascais, Portugal.
Haddad sailing with Mario Trindade, Leonardo Lombardi and Pedro Caldas on 32 points after 7 races, has an 18 point lead from John Tavares (POR Maderia) with Tonu Toniste (EST) in third place tied on 52 points with Machetti Hippolyte (ITA).
Best placed British crew is Charles Whelan sailing with Richard Mcadam and Chips Howarth in 14th place. John Pollard is in 17th place.
There are two days of racing remaining.
SB20 World Championship 2021 – Leaders after 7 races (66 entries)
1st BRA3751 Henrique Haddad 10 8 1 1 ‑26 11 1 – – 32 pts
2nd POR3734 John Tavares 12 ‑22 4 11 6 12 5 – – 50 pts
3rd EST3803 Tonu Toniste 2 13 9 7 19 2 (BFD) – – 52 pts
4th FRA3653 Machetti Hippolyte 3 10 10 16 9 4 ‑32 – – 52 pts
5th RYF3805 Liza Zherebetsova DGA 9 ‑21 10 7 9 12 – – 58.3 pts
6th FRA3580 Amar Paola 18 12 18 14 ‑21 1 4 – – 67 pts
7th SGP3750 Nils Razmilovic 17 1 5 ‑34 2 13 30 – – 68 pts
8th POR3723 Tiago Morais 16 24 2 3 16 ‑28 14 – – 75 pts
9th POR3114 Carolina Joao 25 ‑46 8 5 14 15 9 – – 76 pts
10th POR3616 Manuel Marques 8 2 6 ‑36 30 6 29 – – 81 pts
11th FRA3763 Edward Russo ‑33 23 22 31 4 5 3 – – 88 pts
12th ESP3800 Javier Scherk 11 4 ‑38 18 8 36 11 – – 88 pts
13th RYF3709 Arsen Chubarkov 4 3 23 20 5 35 ‑48 – – 90 pts
14th GBR3758 Charles Whelan 29 14 3 ‑38 20 3 28 – – 97 pts
15th POR3123 Henrique Brites 22 ‑55 19 4 10 14 31 – – 100 pts
16th BRA3802 Victor Demaison 30 5 ‑33 23 12 17 13 – – 100 pts
17th GBR3814 John Pollard 34 ‑38 24 9 11 16 7 – – 101 pts
18th IRL3809 Micheal O’Connor ‑40 34 11 19 1 30 8 – – 103 pts
19th POR3801 Vasco Serpa 13 7 41 8 3 33 ‑44 – – 105 pts
20th POR3516 Bernardo Loureiro 23 16 (BFD) 12 43 10 10 – – 114 pts
21st RYF3755 Banayan Daniil 1 ‑41 7 15 38 18 41 – – 120 pts
22nd POR3558 Mafalda Pires Lima 20 21 30 ‑35 35 7 16 – – 129 pts
23rd BEL3762 Bart Tytgat 9 18 (BFD) 2 15 29 57 – – 130 pts
24th GBR3469 Diogo Costa 31 11 25 ‑62 24 32 17 – – 140 pts
25th POR3710 Pedro Nieto 21 26 12 29 29 ‑42 26 – – 143 pts