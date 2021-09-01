2021 Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca cancelled

The 2021 Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca scheduled for October because of the pandemic is now cancelled.

After assessing the new calendars of the Olympic classes, the Organizing Committee has decided to organize the 51st edition in 2022.

This last decision has been made following careful consideration of the tight autumn season regatta calendar with unavoidable clashes of dates that have had an impact on the number of entries as well as the complexity of international travel in some parts of the world.

Ferran Muniesa, the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca Race Manager, outlines, “This announcement is made with great regret and we thank all teams for their understanding, but we look positively forward to the 2022 edition with confirmed dates for the regatta from 2nd to 9th April”.

The Princesa Sofía Mallorca is organised by Club Nàutic S’Arenal, Club Marítimo San Antonio de la Playa, Real Club Náutico de Palma and the Balearic and Spanish Sailing Federations, with the support of Trasmed GLE, the Balearic Government, Mallorca Turisme Foundation and the Palma and Llucmajor City Councils.