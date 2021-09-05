Day 2 at Kieler Woche

Sunday brought almost perfect conditions for the second day of Kieler Woche with 14-18 knots from the east, nice waves and wall-to-wall sunshine for most of the day.

Denmark’s Bo Petersen leads the OK Dinghy fleet at Kieler Woche after three races in fantastic conditions on Sunday.

Petersen took two race wins and a second place, while Germany’s Andre Budzien, in second, won the third race. Benjamin Hammerö, from Sweden, ends the day in third.

In the 2.4mR Heiko Kroeger of Germany was able to discard a 17 after six races and now has a eight point lead over Christoph Tromer.

In the 505 Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess of Germany lead by six points from Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff.

Soren Dulong Andersen of Denmark leads the Contender fleet with eight points, with Jesper Armbrust on ten points in second after five races.

In the Europe class, Sebastian Knaack of Sweden, leads byfour points from Simon Christoffersen of Denmark after six races.

In the laser ILCA4, Batbold Gruner of Germany leads by six points from Paul Ulrich.

Mathilde B Robertson of Norway leads the Wazp fleet, just one point ahead of Adrien-Paul farien of Germany after five races.

Kieler Woche runs from the 4 to 12 September.

OK Dinghy – Leaders after 3 races (33 entries)

1st DEN 21 Bo PETERSEN 1 1 -2 – – 2 pts

2nd GER 71 Andrè BUDZIEN -2 2 1 – – 3 pts

3rd SWE 72 Benjamin HAMMERÖ -5 4 3 – – 7 pts

4th DEN 700 Jesper BENDIX -4 3 4 – – 7 pts

5th NZL 599 Greg WILCOX 3 -5 5 – – 8 pts

6th SWE 73 Patric MURE -11 7 6 – – 13 pts

2.4mR – Leaders after 6 races (16 entries)

1st GER 1 Heiko KROEGER 2 2 -17 1 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd GER 5 Christoph TRÖMER -9 1 3 3 5 3 – – 15 pts

3rd FIN 190 Antti KOKKALA 4 6 1 4 -8 2 – – 17 pts

4th GER 777 Peter ECKHARDT 5 -13 2 2 3 5 – – 17 pts

5th GER 10 Kalle DEHLER 3 4 4 -17 2 4 – – 17 pts

6th POL 2 Ryszard SZUMOWSKI 1 7 -9 6 9 6 – – 29 pts

International 505 – Leaders after 5 races (27 entries)

1st GER 9234 Wolfgang HUNGER and Holger JESS -4 2 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GER 9121 Jan-Philipp HOFMANN and Felix BROCKERHOFF 5 1 -7 3 2 – – 11 pts

3rd FRA 9220 Philippe BOITE and Marin CARNOT 1 6 2 -7 3 – – 12 pts

4th DEN 9187 Jan SAUGMANN and Christian LIMBRECHT MOGENSEN 3 4 3 -6 4 – – 14 pts

5th GER 9182 Alexander HOLZAPFEL and Finn BOEGER 2 -9 5 2 8 – – 17 pts

6th GER 9070 Stefan KÖCHLIN and Andreas ACHTERBERG -10 3 4 5 6 – – 18 pts

Contender – Leaders after 5 races (29 entries)

1st DEN 1 Soren DULONG ANDREASEN 1 -5 4 1 2 – – 8 pts

2nd DEN 2352 Jesper ARMBRUST -5 3 1 3 3 – – 10 pts

3rd GER 1789 Alexander GRÖHLICH -20 1 5 5 1 – – 12 pts

4th GER 488 Max BILLERBECK 3 -6 3 2 5 – – 13 pts

5th GER 2489 Eike MARTENS -11 2 2 8 6 – – 18 pts

6th GER 2738 Dirk MÜLLER 18 -30 6 4 4 – – 32 pts

Europe – Leaders after 6 races (23 entries)

1st SWE 93 Sebastian KNAACK -17 4 2 2 3 2 – – 13 pts

2nd DEN 1851 Simon CHRISTOFFERSEN 8 -9 1 3 1 4 – – 17 pts

3rd DEN 1823 Simon CHRISTIANSEN 9 3 3 1 -24 3 – – 19 pts

4th FRA 5674 Cyril RICHARD 3 2 -7 6 4 7 – – 22 pts

5th GER 18 Tania TAMMLING -11 1 11 5 2 6 – – 25 pts

6th GER 1656 Niklas DAHM 1 6 8 8 -9 5 – – 28 pts

ILCA 4- Leaders after 6 races (49 entries)

1st GER 212766 Batbold GRUNER 2 1 1 2 2 -3 – – 8 pts

2nd GER 217127 Paul ULRICH 1 2 2 -11 3 6 – – 14 pts

3rd CRO 213360 Dora GOMERCIC 3 -22 3 9 12 1 – – 28 pts

4th GER 213673 Hannah Marie BREITENSTEIN -13 4 5 8 6 9 – – 32 pts

5th GER 211915 Josephine KOEP 12 6 -50 10 1 10 – – 39 pts

6th DEN 218706 Annelie FRIIS JENSEN 19 5 -50 1 13 2 – – 40 pts

WAZP – Leaders after 5 races (14 entries)

1st NOR 2599 Mathilde B ROBERTSTAD -4 1 2 1 2 – – 6 pts

2nd GER 3020 Adrien-Paul FARIEN 1 3 -4 2 1 – – 7 pts

3rd SUI 3063 Linus RINDSFÜSER 3 -6 1 3 6 – – 13 pts

4th DEN 2822 Malthe EBDRUP 2 2 6 -9 4 – – 14 pts

5th SUI 3062 Jann SCHÜPBACH 7 -18 3 6 3 – – 19 pts

6th GER 2842 Leo MAECHLER 6 5 5 5 -8 – – 21 pts

All results are available here . . .