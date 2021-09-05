Day 2 at Kieler Woche

Sunday brought almost perfect conditions for the second day of Kieler Woche with 14-18 knots from the east, nice waves and wall-to-wall sunshine for most of the day.
Denmark’s Bo Petersen leads the OK Dinghy fleet at Kieler Woche after three races in fantastic conditions on Sunday.
Petersen took two race wins and a second place, while Germany’s Andre Budzien, in second, won the third race. Benjamin Hammerö, from Sweden, ends the day in third.
In the 2.4mR Heiko Kroeger of Germany was able to discard a 17 after six races and now has a eight point lead over Christoph Tromer.
In the 505 Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess of Germany lead by six points from Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff.
Soren Dulong Andersen of Denmark leads the Contender fleet with eight points, with Jesper Armbrust on ten points in second after five races.
In the Europe class, Sebastian Knaack of Sweden, leads byfour points from Simon Christoffersen of Denmark after six races.
In the laser ILCA4, Batbold Gruner of Germany leads by six points from Paul Ulrich.
Mathilde B Robertson of Norway leads the Wazp fleet, just one point ahead of Adrien-Paul farien of Germany after five races.
Kieler Woche runs from the 4 to 12 September.
OK Dinghy – Leaders after 3 races (33 entries)
1st DEN 21 Bo PETERSEN 1 1 -2 – – 2 pts
2nd GER 71 Andrè BUDZIEN -2 2 1 – – 3 pts
3rd SWE 72 Benjamin HAMMERÖ -5 4 3 – – 7 pts
4th DEN 700 Jesper BENDIX -4 3 4 – – 7 pts
5th NZL 599 Greg WILCOX 3 -5 5 – – 8 pts
6th SWE 73 Patric MURE -11 7 6 – – 13 pts
2.4mR – Leaders after 6 races (16 entries)
1st GER 1 Heiko KROEGER 2 2 -17 1 1 1 – – 7 pts
2nd GER 5 Christoph TRÖMER -9 1 3 3 5 3 – – 15 pts
3rd FIN 190 Antti KOKKALA 4 6 1 4 -8 2 – – 17 pts
4th GER 777 Peter ECKHARDT 5 -13 2 2 3 5 – – 17 pts
5th GER 10 Kalle DEHLER 3 4 4 -17 2 4 – – 17 pts
6th POL 2 Ryszard SZUMOWSKI 1 7 -9 6 9 6 – – 29 pts
International 505 – Leaders after 5 races (27 entries)
1st GER 9234 Wolfgang HUNGER and Holger JESS -4 2 1 1 1 – – 5 pts
2nd GER 9121 Jan-Philipp HOFMANN and Felix BROCKERHOFF 5 1 -7 3 2 – – 11 pts
3rd FRA 9220 Philippe BOITE and Marin CARNOT 1 6 2 -7 3 – – 12 pts
4th DEN 9187 Jan SAUGMANN and Christian LIMBRECHT MOGENSEN 3 4 3 -6 4 – – 14 pts
5th GER 9182 Alexander HOLZAPFEL and Finn BOEGER 2 -9 5 2 8 – – 17 pts
6th GER 9070 Stefan KÖCHLIN and Andreas ACHTERBERG -10 3 4 5 6 – – 18 pts
Contender – Leaders after 5 races (29 entries)
1st DEN 1 Soren DULONG ANDREASEN 1 -5 4 1 2 – – 8 pts
2nd DEN 2352 Jesper ARMBRUST -5 3 1 3 3 – – 10 pts
3rd GER 1789 Alexander GRÖHLICH -20 1 5 5 1 – – 12 pts
4th GER 488 Max BILLERBECK 3 -6 3 2 5 – – 13 pts
5th GER 2489 Eike MARTENS -11 2 2 8 6 – – 18 pts
6th GER 2738 Dirk MÜLLER 18 -30 6 4 4 – – 32 pts
Europe – Leaders after 6 races (23 entries)
1st SWE 93 Sebastian KNAACK -17 4 2 2 3 2 – – 13 pts
2nd DEN 1851 Simon CHRISTOFFERSEN 8 -9 1 3 1 4 – – 17 pts
3rd DEN 1823 Simon CHRISTIANSEN 9 3 3 1 -24 3 – – 19 pts
4th FRA 5674 Cyril RICHARD 3 2 -7 6 4 7 – – 22 pts
5th GER 18 Tania TAMMLING -11 1 11 5 2 6 – – 25 pts
6th GER 1656 Niklas DAHM 1 6 8 8 -9 5 – – 28 pts
ILCA 4- Leaders after 6 races (49 entries)
1st GER 212766 Batbold GRUNER 2 1 1 2 2 -3 – – 8 pts
2nd GER 217127 Paul ULRICH 1 2 2 -11 3 6 – – 14 pts
3rd CRO 213360 Dora GOMERCIC 3 -22 3 9 12 1 – – 28 pts
4th GER 213673 Hannah Marie BREITENSTEIN -13 4 5 8 6 9 – – 32 pts
5th GER 211915 Josephine KOEP 12 6 -50 10 1 10 – – 39 pts
6th DEN 218706 Annelie FRIIS JENSEN 19 5 -50 1 13 2 – – 40 pts
WAZP – Leaders after 5 races (14 entries)
1st NOR 2599 Mathilde B ROBERTSTAD -4 1 2 1 2 – – 6 pts
2nd GER 3020 Adrien-Paul FARIEN 1 3 -4 2 1 – – 7 pts
3rd SUI 3063 Linus RINDSFÜSER 3 -6 1 3 6 – – 13 pts
4th DEN 2822 Malthe EBDRUP 2 2 6 -9 4 – – 14 pts
5th SUI 3062 Jann SCHÜPBACH 7 -18 3 6 3 – – 19 pts
6th GER 2842 Leo MAECHLER 6 5 5 5 -8 – – 21 pts