International Moth Worlds – Slingsby Limboing to World Title

Aussie Tom Slingsby is limboing to another title at the 2021 International Moth Worlds on Lake Garda.

Three more race wins on the penultimate day of racing mean that he just needsa decent result in the first race on Tuesday to be able to head to shore and watch the battle for the other podium places . . .

But he might like to put another hat-trick on the leaderboard just because he can!

Iain Jensen (5, -12, -20) looks safe in second after a difficult day, while Nathan Outteridge (-16, 6, 7) will have to battle with Kiwi Phil Robertson (-12, 3, 2) and possibly Italy’s Ruggi Tita (3, -11, 8) to hang on to the third podium place.

Paul Goodison looked to be on the road back with a 4 and 2, but then a 25 blew all the hard work away, and he finished the day in eighth place overall.

Other leading Brits are: 10th Dave Hivey and first corinthian, 11th Dylan Fletcher, Eddie Bridleback in 23rd and Alex Adams 26th.

2021 Redoro Frantoi Veneti Moth World Championship – Gold fleet after 12 races 2 discards (137 entries)

1st AUS 1 Tom SLINGSBY -1 1 1 1 1 1 -2 1 1 1 1 1 – – 10 pts

2nd AUS 4739 Iain JENSEN 1 1 1 4 1 1 7 10 3 5 -12 -20 – – 34 pts

3rd AUS 4629 Nathan OUTTERIDGE -9 3 2 3 5 4 6 5 2 -16 6 7 – – 43 pts

4th NZL 4740 Phil ROBERTSON 4 6 6 6 3 6 -15 3 4 -12 3 2 – – 43 pts

5th ITA 4725 Ruggi TITA 8 2 2 3 6 -13 4 2 8 3 -11 8 – – 46 pts

6th ITA 5 Francesco BRUNI 5 8 4 -18 3 8 3 -11 5 2 4 5 – – 47 pts

7th AUS 2 Kyle LANGFORD 2 2 9 2 4 2 1 -18 7 13 -16 6 – – 48 pts

8th GBR 4823 Paul GOODISON 2 3 3 1 2 2 10 DNC RDG 4 2 -25 – – 51.6 pts

9th ITA 4689 Simone SALVÀ 5 4 8 2 8 3 -14 4 10 10 -19 13 – – 67 pts

10th GBR 4817 David HIVEY 4 6 5 6 7 9 11 9 -30 14 15 -27 – – 86 pts

11th GBR 4853 Dylan FLETCHER 6 5 5 RET 7 10 18 6 -20 7 20 3 – – 87 pts

12th AUS 9 Thomas JOHNSON -35 10 7 10 14 -20 9 7 13 6 7 4 – – 87 pts

13th FRA 4775 Aymeric ARTHAUD 3 14 3 4 2 8 12 14 -28 20 -63 9 – – 89 pts

14th ITA 4448 Francesco BIANCHI 11 4 9 5 4 7 8 DNC RET 24 13 11 – – 96 pts

15th USA 6 Bradley FUNK 11 7 10 7 9 4 -19 13 -22 15 9 12 – – 97 pts

16th HKG 4805 Nicolai JACOBSEN 7 8 7 13 9 11 -29 8 6 -21 21 17 – – 107 pts

17th ITA 4588 Jacopo PLAZZI MARZOTTO 9 12 8 8 10 6 23 -35 9 -25 17 10 – – 112 pts

18th ITA 4724 Gian Maria FERRIGHI 8 17 4 19 15 5 5 -44 -33 17 14 14 – – 118 pts

19th GER 4763 Philipp BUHL 18 7 6 10 12 5 16 12 21 18 -24 -23 – – 125 pts

20th AUS 4718 David GILMOUR 12 13 11 15 13 16 21 -31 11 11 10 -30 – – 133 pts

21st POL 4831 Robert GRACZYK 10 9 14 DNC 8 3 13 DNC 34 19 22 24 – – 156 pts

22nd USA 4768 Richard DIDHAM 20 12 15 5 5 7 17 24 43 8 -47 -47 – – 156 pts

23rd GBR 4826 Eddie BRIDLE 3 11 11 11 16 DPI -31 15 23 -30 27 19 – – 158 pts

24th NZL 4744 Mike BULLOT 7 18 16 9 12 12 22 22 19 -37 -26 26 – – 163 pts

25th ITA 4641 Fabio FUMAGALLI 14 15 13 17 16 14 24 17 12 -47 25 -29 – – 167 pts

26th GBR 4546 Alex ADAMS 19 10 13 13 18 17 -33 20 18 26 18 -38 – – 172 pts

