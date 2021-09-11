Negri and Kleen are 2021 Star World Champions

After Friday’s two races Diego Negri (ITA) and Frithjof Kleen (GER) are the 2021 Star World Champions.

Thanks to a brilliant scorecard (4, 1, 1, 1, 2) they are winners with a day to spare.

While the Italian/German duo enjoys their victory, for the rest of the 83-boat fleet, the game is still on and with the throw-out coming in place today things have changed for many teams.

Now the focus shifts to the challenge for second. Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada are second with 12 points, and Hans Spitzauer and Christian Nehammer in third, just seven points short.

And only one point behind is the Tokyo Laser Silver medalist Tonci Stipanovic with Tudor Bilic in fourth.

So it will be a battle Saturday for who crosses first on that last race’s finishing line.

Star 2021 World Championship – Leaders after race 5 (82 entries)

1st ITA 8567 Diego NEGRI and Frithjof KLEEN -4 1 1 1 2 – – 5 pts

2nd POL 8548 Mateusz KUSZNIEREWICZ and Bruno PRADA 2 -83 7 2 1 – – 12 pts

3rd AUT 8529 Johann SPITZAUER and Hans-Christian NEHAMMER 1 -83 4 6 8 – – 19 pts

4th CRO 8540 Tonči STIPANOVIĆ and Tudor BILIĆ 5 2 8 5 -24 – – 20 pts

5th CRO 8531 Marin MISURA and Tonko BARAC 3 12 -14 9 3 – – 27 pts

6th NOR 8565 Eivind MELLEBY and Guy Thomas AVELLON JR -37 13 2 8 6 – – 29 pts

7th DEN 8532 Jorgen SCHÖNHERR and Markus KOY -20 4 6 10 9 – – 29 pts

8th FRA 8237 Xavier ROHART and Ante SITIC 8 10 9 4 -13 – – 31 pts

9th GER 8446 Hubert MERKELBACH and Kilian WEISE 17 7 5 3 -23 – – 32 pts

10th ARG 8553 Juan KOUYOUMDJIAN and Enrico VOLTOLINI -16 3 12 14 4 – – 33 pts

Full results available here . . .