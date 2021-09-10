New leader at Finn Masters on Balaton

Hungarian National Champion, Akos Lukats, has taken the lead on the penultimate day of the 2021 Finn European Masters at Tihanyi Hajós Egylet in Tihany, Hungary.
Bas De Waal, from The Netherlands, is back up to second with Taras Havrysh, from Ukraine, up to third place.
There were race wins for Harvysh, Waal and Vladimir Stasyu.
There is still all to play for on the final day on Saturday with Lukats holding a four-point lead over de Waal, and Havrysh just one further point behind.
Finn 2021 European Masters – Leaders after 7 races (78 entries)
1st HUN Akos Lukats – – 24 pts
2nd NED Bas De Waal – – 28 pts
3rd UKR Taras Havrysh – – 29 pts
4th CZE Zdenek Gebhart – – 44 pts
5th UKR Vladimir Stasyuk – – 45 pts
6th NED Cees Scheurwater – – 45 pts
7th POR Filipe Silva – – 61 pts
8th RYF Alexey Zhivotovskiy – – 67 pts
9th RYF Felix Denikaev – – 71 pts
10th HUN Zsigmond Kantor – – 77 pts
11th HUN Botond Berecz – – 80 pts
12th HUN Géza Huszár – – 81 pts
13th HUN Örs Németh – – 86 pts
14th CZE Ladislav Hyrš – – 87 pts
15th RYF Vasiliy Kravchenko – – 94 pts
16th UKR Yevhenii Antonenko – – 105 pts
17th UKR Valentyn Klymentyev – – 105 pts
18th RYF Lev Shnyr – – 107 pts
19th HUN Zsombor Majthényi – – 107 pts
20th RYF Andrew Bill – – 110 pts
21st CZE Martin Jozif – – 114 pts
22nd CZE Ivan Rames – – 127 pts
23rd UKR Andriy Podvezko – – 134 pts
24th RYF Alexey Borovyak – – 135 pts
25th HUN István Rutai – – 135 pts
26th CZE Vladimir Skalicky – – 146 pts
27th HUN Antal Gábor Pata – – 160 pts
28th UKR Sergii Maliuta – – 161 pts
29th CZE Jiri Outrata – – 162 pts
30th CZE Josef Jochovič – – 163 pts