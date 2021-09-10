New leader at Finn Masters on Balaton

Hungarian National Champion, Akos Lukats, has taken the lead on the penultimate day of the 2021 Finn European Masters at Tihanyi Hajós Egylet in Tihany, Hungary.

Bas De Waal, from The Netherlands, is back up to second with Taras Havrysh, from Ukraine, up to third place.

There were race wins for Harvysh, Waal and Vladimir Stasyu.

There is still all to play for on the final day on Saturday with Lukats holding a four-point lead over de Waal, and Havrysh just one further point behind.

Finn 2021 European Masters – Leaders after 7 races (78 entries)

1st HUN Akos Lukats – – 24 pts

2nd NED Bas De Waal – – 28 pts

3rd UKR Taras Havrysh – – 29 pts

4th CZE Zdenek Gebhart – – 44 pts

5th UKR Vladimir Stasyuk – – 45 pts

6th NED Cees Scheurwater – – 45 pts

7th POR Filipe Silva – – 61 pts

8th RYF Alexey Zhivotovskiy – – 67 pts

9th RYF Felix Denikaev – – 71 pts

10th HUN Zsigmond Kantor – – 77 pts

11th HUN Botond Berecz – – 80 pts

12th HUN Géza Huszár – – 81 pts

13th HUN Örs Németh – – 86 pts

14th CZE Ladislav Hyrš – – 87 pts

15th RYF Vasiliy Kravchenko – – 94 pts

16th UKR Yevhenii Antonenko – – 105 pts

17th UKR Valentyn Klymentyev – – 105 pts

18th RYF Lev Shnyr – – 107 pts

19th HUN Zsombor Majthényi – – 107 pts

20th RYF Andrew Bill – – 110 pts

21st CZE Martin Jozif – – 114 pts

22nd CZE Ivan Rames – – 127 pts

23rd UKR Andriy Podvezko – – 134 pts

24th RYF Alexey Borovyak – – 135 pts

25th HUN István Rutai – – 135 pts

26th CZE Vladimir Skalicky – – 146 pts

27th HUN Antal Gábor Pata – – 160 pts

28th UKR Sergii Maliuta – – 161 pts

29th CZE Jiri Outrata – – 162 pts

30th CZE Josef Jochovič – – 163 pts

Full results available here . . .