Star World Championship – Black flag shuffles the deck

The second day of racing for the 2021 Star World Championship at Keil was hit by a some notable black flags and the attention level was right back up.

Diego Negri (ITA) and Frithjof Kleen (GER) won both of Thursday’s races, with perfect starts and superb race management to lead with six points after three races.

In second overall are Tonci Stipanovic, sailing in Kiel with Tudor Bilic (CRO) with a 2 and 8 on 15 points.

And completing the provisional podium are Xavier Rohart (FRA) with Ante Sitic (CRO) with a 10 and 9 on 27 points.

But from third place on, they are all very close in points and the Star World Championship is only half way through.

Among those suffering the black flag were reigning World champions Mateusz Kusznierewicz with Bruno Prada (now 26th) and European champions Enrico Chieffi with Nando Colaninno (now 40th).

They were caught over the line early and with the U flag in place they were only advised at the top mark.

Same fate for Thursday’s winners Hans Spitzauer and Christian Nehammer (AUT) now down in 22nd.

So there goes their throw-out – when five races are reached – and they’ll have to sail more conservatively from now on.

Two more races are scheduled for Friday starting at 11:00 with very light forecast, to leave the last one for Saturday, 11 September.

Star 2021 World Championship – Leaders after race 3 (82 entries)

1st ITA 8567 Diego NEGRI and Frithjof KLEEN 4 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd CRO 8540 Tonči STIPANOVIĆ and Tudor BILIĆ 5 2 8 – – 15 pts

3rd FRA 8237 Xavier ROHART and Ante SITIC 8 10 9 – – 27 pts

4th CRO 8531 Marin MISURA and Tonko BARAC 3 12 14 – – 29 pts

5th GER 8446 Hubert MERKELBACH and Kilian WEISE 17 7 5 – – 29 pts

6th DEN 8532 Jorgen SCHÖNHERR and Markus KOY 20 4 6 – – 30 pts

7th ARG 8553 Juan KOUYOUMDJIAN and Enrico VOLTOLINI 16 3 12 – – 31 pts

8th GER 8204 Jan BORBET and Jesper SPEHR 13 6 15 – – 34 pts

9th GER 8321 Max KOHLHOFF and Ole BURZINSKI 12 19 10 – – 41 pts

10th GER 8055 Phillip KASUESKE and Michael SCHULZ 6 15 21 – – 42 pts

11th SUI 8539 Piet ECKERT and Frederico MELO 38 5 3 – – 46 pts

12th NOR 8565 Eivind MELLEBY and Guy Thomas AVELLON JR 37 13 2 – – 52 pts

Full results available here . . .