RS700 Nationals – 20 years of speed!

The Noble Marine RS700 Nationals at Castle Cove opened with a fresh breeze with a gust of 25 knots and very low visibility.

Theo Gaylor nailed the first two races to take the overall lead, with Rob Higgins chasing him home in both races.

Matt Carter (6,3) takes third place, leading a very tight chasing group of Pete Purkiss (4,6), Jack Napolitano (3,8) and Richard Wadsworth (7,5).

2021 is the 20th birthday of the RS700. Alex Newton-Southon (co-designer of the RS700 with Nick Peters) joined the fleet this for its AGM and birthday party.

RS Sailing and Alex marked the boat’s milestone by very generously presenting the fleet with a brand new main sail as a raffle prize. The lucky winner was RS700 Chair Theo Galyer.

The fleet celebrated its 20th year with a smartly decorated birthday cake and a keg of local Cerne Abbas real ale. 20 years of speed!

Noble Marine 2021 RS700 National Championship – Day 1 after 2 races

1st 1063 Theo Galyer 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 1029 Rob Higgins 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd 1062 Matt Carter 6 3 – – 9 pts

4th 1042 Pete Purkiss 4 6 – – 10 pts

5th 88 Jack Napolitano 3 8 – – 11 pts

6th 720 Richard Wadsworth 7 5 – – 12 pts

7th 836 Peter Highfield 5 9 – – 14 pts

8th 1067 Simon Hamilton 9 11 – – 20 pts

9th 1060 Matt Conner 17 4 – – 21 pts

10th 1068 Roland Smith 8 15 – – 23 pts

11th 859 Peter O’nions 18 7 – – 25 pts

12th 926 Simon Clark 15 10 – – 25 pts

13th 1061 Andy Wright 14 13 – – 27 pts

14th 931 Malcolm Streeton 13 14 – – 27 pts

15th 798 Guy Boullenger 10 19 – – 29 pts

16th 765 James Clark 12 17 – – 29 pts

17th 1022 Ian Swann 20 12 – – 32 pts

18th 961 Stephen Keating 16 16 – – 32 pts

19th 1020 Stephen Hermanson 11 23/DNC – – 34 pts

20th 1035 William Homewood 19 18 – – 37 pts

21st 1041 Simon Hawes 21 23/DNC – – 44 pts

22nd 871 Curtis Drew 22 23/DNC – – 45 pts