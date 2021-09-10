RS800 Nationals – Breeze on for day one

Weymouth turned on the breeze for day one of the Noble Marine 2021 RS800 Nationals at Castle Cove SC.

Possibly a bit more breeze than most of the 38 teams were expecting, a solid force 5 from SSW with gusts of 24 knots whirling around Portland.

With two races completed, Robert Gullan and Tom Partington are tied on 3 points with Tom Morris and Guy Filmore.

Gullan and Partington won the first race ahead of Morris and Filmore, who then reversed the order in the second race.

In third place are Luke and Emma McEwan who finished behind the two leading crews in both races, with Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire (4,4) taking fourth overall.

Friday promises even more excitement with a little more breeze forecast, three races and the possibility of a trip into Weymouth Bay.

Noble Marine RS800 National Championship – Day 1 after 2 races

1st 1124 Robert Gullan and Tom Partington 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd 1144 Tom Morris and Guy Filmore 2 1 – – 3 pts

3rd 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwan 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th 1231 Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire 4 4 – – 8 pts

5th 1171 James Penty and Eddie Grayson 6 5 – – 11 pts

6th 1207 Phil Walker and John Mather 9 6 – – 15 pts

7th 1122 Tom Bucktrout and Dominick Burke 5 11 – – 16 pts

8th 1232 Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss 8 8 – – 16 pts

9th 1203 Grace Fell and Tim Gratton 13 7 – – 20 pts

10th 1204 Martin Orton and Ian Brooks 10 12 – – 22 pts

11th 1138 Honor Fell and Robbie Gilmore 15 10 – – 25 pts

12th 1157 Chris Catt and Chris Martin 17 9 – – 26 pts

13th 1224 Frederick Lord and Louise Gale 7 22 – – 29 pts

14th 1247 Paul Molesworth and Jason Rickford 11 18 – – 29 pts

15th 954 Morgan Peach and Will Ward 18 13 – – 31 pts

16th 1128 Josh Adams and Jon Crawford 12 21 – – 33 pts

17th 1058 Joe Bradley and Rhys Lewis 14 19 – – 33 pts

18th 1166 Ralph Singleton and Simon Conway 19 15 – – 34 pts

19th 1194 Joe Joyner and James Wallace 20 16 – – 36 pts

20th 1057 Mark Oakey and Jamie Pidduck 22 17 – – 39 pts

21st 885 Chris Feibusch and Andy Ramus 16 24 – – 40 pts

22nd 1131 Chris Weber and Jim Baldwin 24 20 – – 44 pts

23rd 1241 Stephen Brown and Philip Bairstow 21 27 – – 48 pts

24th 1182 Richard Powell and Will Schofield 25 23 – – 48 pts

25th 1222 Paul Jenkins and Peter Jenkins 23 26 – – 49 pts

26th 985 Stuart Keegan and Sophie Johnston 39 14 – – 53 pts

27th 846 Joshua Poat and Hattie Field 39 25 – – 64 pts

28th 820 Bryan Ormond and Anna Prescott 26 39 – – 65 pts

29th 1188 Debbie Clark and Daniel Goodman 27 39 – – 66 pts