RS800 Nationals – Breeze on for day one

Weymouth turned on the breeze for day one of the Noble Marine 2021 RS800 Nationals at Castle Cove SC.
Possibly a bit more breeze than most of the 38 teams were expecting, a solid force 5 from SSW with gusts of 24 knots whirling around Portland.
With two races completed, Robert Gullan and Tom Partington are tied on 3 points with Tom Morris and Guy Filmore.
Gullan and Partington won the first race ahead of Morris and Filmore, who then reversed the order in the second race.
In third place are Luke and Emma McEwan who finished behind the two leading crews in both races, with Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire (4,4) taking fourth overall.
Friday promises even more excitement with a little more breeze forecast, three races and the possibility of a trip into Weymouth Bay.
Noble Marine RS800 National Championship – Day 1 after 2 races
1st 1124 Robert Gullan and Tom Partington 1 2 – – 3 pts
2nd 1144 Tom Morris and Guy Filmore 2 1 – – 3 pts
3rd 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwan 3 3 – – 6 pts
4th 1231 Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire 4 4 – – 8 pts
5th 1171 James Penty and Eddie Grayson 6 5 – – 11 pts
6th 1207 Phil Walker and John Mather 9 6 – – 15 pts
7th 1122 Tom Bucktrout and Dominick Burke 5 11 – – 16 pts
8th 1232 Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss 8 8 – – 16 pts
9th 1203 Grace Fell and Tim Gratton 13 7 – – 20 pts
10th 1204 Martin Orton and Ian Brooks 10 12 – – 22 pts
11th 1138 Honor Fell and Robbie Gilmore 15 10 – – 25 pts
12th 1157 Chris Catt and Chris Martin 17 9 – – 26 pts
13th 1224 Frederick Lord and Louise Gale 7 22 – – 29 pts
14th 1247 Paul Molesworth and Jason Rickford 11 18 – – 29 pts
15th 954 Morgan Peach and Will Ward 18 13 – – 31 pts
16th 1128 Josh Adams and Jon Crawford 12 21 – – 33 pts
17th 1058 Joe Bradley and Rhys Lewis 14 19 – – 33 pts
18th 1166 Ralph Singleton and Simon Conway 19 15 – – 34 pts
19th 1194 Joe Joyner and James Wallace 20 16 – – 36 pts
20th 1057 Mark Oakey and Jamie Pidduck 22 17 – – 39 pts
21st 885 Chris Feibusch and Andy Ramus 16 24 – – 40 pts
22nd 1131 Chris Weber and Jim Baldwin 24 20 – – 44 pts
23rd 1241 Stephen Brown and Philip Bairstow 21 27 – – 48 pts
24th 1182 Richard Powell and Will Schofield 25 23 – – 48 pts
25th 1222 Paul Jenkins and Peter Jenkins 23 26 – – 49 pts
26th 985 Stuart Keegan and Sophie Johnston 39 14 – – 53 pts
27th 846 Joshua Poat and Hattie Field 39 25 – – 64 pts
28th 820 Bryan Ormond and Anna Prescott 26 39 – – 65 pts
29th 1188 Debbie Clark and Daniel Goodman 27 39 – – 66 pts