RORC Caribbean 600 – Argo and Skorpios take Line Honours

Jason Carroll’s MOD 70 Argo (USA) took Multihull Line Honours and a new Multihull Race Record

Dmitry Rybolovlev’s ClubSwan 125 Skorpios (MON) took Monohull Line Honours

Jason Carroll’s MOD 70 Argo (USA) crossed the finish line of the RORC Caribbean 600 to take Multihull Line Honours and set a new Multihull Race Record of 29 hours, 38 mins, 44 secs.

Giovanni Soldini’s Multi70 Maserati (ITA) was just 2 minutes and 13 seconds behind Argo. Peter Cunningham’s PowerPlay (CAY) led in the early part of the race but finished third.



Dmitry Rybolovlev’s ClubSwan 125 Skorpios (MON), skippered by Fernando Echavarri, crossed the finish line in Antigua to take Monohull Line Honours in an elapsed time was 40 hours, 39 mins, 51 secs

The VPLP/Verdier 100 Super Maxi Comanche finished the RORC Caribbean 600 less than an hour behind Skorpios on the water.

After IRC time correction, Comanche is in first place with 57 boats still racing under IRC for the overall win.

