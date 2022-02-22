RORC Caribbean 600 – Course Race Records set to tumble

The 70ft trimarans Maserati (ITA) and Argo (USA) set to break Multihull Record

Skorpios (MON), leads in the race for Monohull Line Honours and course record

Tropical heat, moderate trade winds and ocean swell provided superb racing conditions for the first day and night of action in the 2022 RORC Caribbean 600.

With the 70ft trimarans recording boat speeds in excess of 35 knots, Giovanni Soldini’s Maserati (ITA) and Jason Carroll’s Argo (USA) less than a mile apart and are on course to beat the Multihull Race Record of 30 hours 49 mins 00 secs.

They are expected to finish the race at around sunset Tuesday night.

Dmitry Rybolovlev’s ClubSwan 125 Skorpios (MON), leads in the race for Monohull Line Honours and are on record pace to break the Monohull Race Record of 37 hours 41 mins 45 secs.

Comanche is an hour behind Skorpios, but after IRC time correction is the overall race leader.

With a north-easterly wind of 13-18 knots the RORC fleet have been making excellent progress. The bulk of the boats are in the vicinity of St Maarten at the top of the 600-mile course.

Class leaders at dawn on Day Two include, Maserati, Warrior Won, Sunrise, Scarlet Oyster and Guid.

The 600nm course circumnavigates 11 Caribbean Islands starting from Fort Charlotte, English Harbour, Antigua and heads north as far as St Martin and south to Guadeloupe taking in Barbuda, Nevis, St Kitts, Saba and St Barth’s.

Fleet tracking available here . . .