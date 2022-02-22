Entry now open for Eric Twiname Junior Championships

The Eric Twiname Junior Championships is back after a two-year absence – and entry is now open.

The 2022 Eric Twiname Junior Championships will return to long-term hosts Rutland Sailing Club from 30 April to 2 May.

The RYA’s iconic “battle of the regions” pits young sailors from across the country against each other, representing their RYA Region or Home Country.

It takes place in the British Youth Sailing recognised junior classes – Optimist, RS Tera Sport, RS Feva, Topper and ILCA 4 dinghies plus four different rig sizes of Bic Techno windsurfer.

This year, ETs entry for the ILCA 4 and RS Tera Sport classes is open to all young sailors. Entry for the Optimist, RS Feva, Topper and Bic Techno is by invite, through British Youth Sailing’s Regional Training Groups.

Entry for 2022 Youth Nationals is now open until 19 March . . . Enter Here

The regatta, named in memory of legendary sailor, author and journalist Eric Twiname, is regarded by many young racers as a rite of passage as they continue their journey to become top-level racers.