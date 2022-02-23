Podium places for GBR 470 and Radial crews at Portugal Grand Prix

The British Sailing Team is split between Lanzarote and Portugal for their pre season training.

The 49er, 49erFX, Laser/ILCA7 and iQFoiler squads raced in Lanzarote last week, and this week British 470 and Radial/ILCA6 crews were racing in Vilamoura.

This was a first runout in competition format for the new mixed 470 crew of Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre.

The British pair failed to win any races but were consistant enough to finish second, five points behind Spain’s Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Jordi Xammar and his new crew Nora Brugman.

Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr of Austria were in third place, while another British pair, Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr, finished in seventh place.

In the Radial/ILCA6 event, Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove finished in third place, and Daisy Collridge 15th in the 73 strong fleet from 20 nations.

Winner was Marie Boulou of France (11th in Tokyo) with a six point advantage over Emma Plaesschart of Belgium (4th in Tokyo).

Also racing in Vilamoura were Nacra17, 49er, 49erFX and Laser/ILCA7 crews, but no Brits, as they are based in Lazarote.

Winner of the Nacra17 were Tim Mourniac and Lou Berthomieu of France.

Winner of the men’s 49er were Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki of Poland.

Winner of the women’s 49erFX were Johanne and Andrea Schmidt of Denmark.

Winner of the Laser/ILCA7 was Duko Bos of the Netherlands.

470 Mixed – Final leaders after 8 races (29 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN 2 3 -16 5 1 1 3 6 – – 21 pts

2nd GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE 3 2 3 -8 2 6 7 3 – – 26 pts

3rd AUT Lara VADLAU and Lukas MAEHR 5 5 11 1 3 BFD 9 1 – – 35 pts

4th SWE Olivia BERGSTRÖM and Hugo CHRISTENSSON 4 1 10 -20 7 4 12 11 – – 49 pts

5th FRA Hippolyte MACHETTI and Albane DUBOIS -18 7 2 12 6 7 5 13 – – 52 pts

6th SUI Yves MERMOD and Maja SIEGENTHALER 1 6 20 7 11 BFD 1 8 – – 54 pts

7th GBR Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR 13 DNC 7 6 5 8 6 10 – – 55 pts

8th FRA Mathilde DE KERANGAT and Sidoine DANTÈS 9 10 8 16 9 3 2 UFD – – 57 pts

9th FRA Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES 15 8 12 -17 4 11 4 4 – – 58 pts

10th SUI Linda FAHRNI and Cyril SCHÜPBACH 11 4 1 13 17 BFD 8 5 – – 59 pts

Radial/ILCA6 – Final leaders after 8 races (73 entries)

1st FRA Marie BOLOU -11 3 4 2 3 6 8 4 – – 30 pts

2nd BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT 3 2 6 5 1 DNC 1 18 – – 36 pts

3rd GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE 2 1 -13 1 11 11 6 6 – – 38 pts

4th DEN Anna MUNCH 8 6 5 -24 16 4 2 9 – – 50 pts

5th GER Ole SCHWECKENDIEK 22 4 3 3 20 -28 5 5 – – 62 pts

6th ESP Pablo ASTIAZARAN 21 22 1 -42 6 5 23 8 – – 86 pts

7th RUS Ekaterina ZYUZINA 10 19 2 19 15 8 14 -29 – – 87 pts

8th TUR Ecem GUZEL 13 -24 9 17 5 7 15 22 – – 88 pts

9th GER Julia BUESSELBERG 5 35 RET 11 13 15 13 1 – – 93 pts

10th CIV Vasileia KARACHALIOU 1 7 24 15 2 BFD 7 42 – – 98 pts

11th IRL Eve MCMAHON 12 11 BFD 13 8 27 4 24 – – 99 pts

12th FRA Louise CERVERA 4 9 14 14 23 20 20 -33 – – 104 pts

13th TUR Umut EYRIPARMAK NSC 21 10 12 30 13 9 11 – – 106 pts

14th ITA Matilda TALLURI 24 18 17 7 7 BFD 21 17 – – 111 pts

15th GBR Daisy COLLINGRIDGE 9 14 26 10 -38 12 22 20 – – 113 pts

