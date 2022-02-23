Podium places for GBR 470 and Radial crews at Portugal Grand Prix

The British Sailing Team is split between Lanzarote and Portugal for their pre season training.
The 49er, 49erFX, Laser/ILCA7 and iQFoiler squads raced in Lanzarote last week, and this week British 470 and Radial/ILCA6 crews were racing in Vilamoura.
This was a first runout in competition format for the new mixed 470 crew of Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre.
The British pair failed to win any races but were consistant enough to finish second, five points behind Spain’s Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Jordi Xammar and his new crew Nora Brugman.
Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr of Austria were in third place, while another British pair, Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr, finished in seventh place.
In the Radial/ILCA6 event, Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove finished in third place, and Daisy Collridge 15th in the 73 strong fleet from 20 nations.
Winner was Marie Boulou of France (11th in Tokyo) with a six point advantage over Emma Plaesschart of Belgium (4th in Tokyo).
Also racing in Vilamoura were Nacra17, 49er, 49erFX and Laser/ILCA7 crews, but no Brits, as they are based in Lazarote.
- Winner of the Nacra17 were Tim Mourniac and Lou Berthomieu of France.
- Winner of the men’s 49er were Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki of Poland.
- Winner of the women’s 49erFX were Johanne and Andrea Schmidt of Denmark.
- Winner of the Laser/ILCA7 was Duko Bos of the Netherlands.
470 Mixed – Final leaders after 8 races (29 entries)
1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN 2 3 -16 5 1 1 3 6 – – 21 pts
2nd GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE 3 2 3 -8 2 6 7 3 – – 26 pts
3rd AUT Lara VADLAU and Lukas MAEHR 5 5 11 1 3 BFD 9 1 – – 35 pts
4th SWE Olivia BERGSTRÖM and Hugo CHRISTENSSON 4 1 10 -20 7 4 12 11 – – 49 pts
5th FRA Hippolyte MACHETTI and Albane DUBOIS -18 7 2 12 6 7 5 13 – – 52 pts
6th SUI Yves MERMOD and Maja SIEGENTHALER 1 6 20 7 11 BFD 1 8 – – 54 pts
7th GBR Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR 13 DNC 7 6 5 8 6 10 – – 55 pts
8th FRA Mathilde DE KERANGAT and Sidoine DANTÈS 9 10 8 16 9 3 2 UFD – – 57 pts
9th FRA Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES 15 8 12 -17 4 11 4 4 – – 58 pts
10th SUI Linda FAHRNI and Cyril SCHÜPBACH 11 4 1 13 17 BFD 8 5 – – 59 pts
Radial/ILCA6 – Final leaders after 8 races (73 entries)
1st FRA Marie BOLOU -11 3 4 2 3 6 8 4 – – 30 pts
2nd BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT 3 2 6 5 1 DNC 1 18 – – 36 pts
3rd GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE 2 1 -13 1 11 11 6 6 – – 38 pts
4th DEN Anna MUNCH 8 6 5 -24 16 4 2 9 – – 50 pts
5th GER Ole SCHWECKENDIEK 22 4 3 3 20 -28 5 5 – – 62 pts
6th ESP Pablo ASTIAZARAN 21 22 1 -42 6 5 23 8 – – 86 pts
7th RUS Ekaterina ZYUZINA 10 19 2 19 15 8 14 -29 – – 87 pts
8th TUR Ecem GUZEL 13 -24 9 17 5 7 15 22 – – 88 pts
9th GER Julia BUESSELBERG 5 35 RET 11 13 15 13 1 – – 93 pts
10th CIV Vasileia KARACHALIOU 1 7 24 15 2 BFD 7 42 – – 98 pts
11th IRL Eve MCMAHON 12 11 BFD 13 8 27 4 24 – – 99 pts
12th FRA Louise CERVERA 4 9 14 14 23 20 20 -33 – – 104 pts
13th TUR Umut EYRIPARMAK NSC 21 10 12 30 13 9 11 – – 106 pts
14th ITA Matilda TALLURI 24 18 17 7 7 BFD 21 17 – – 111 pts
15th GBR Daisy COLLINGRIDGE 9 14 26 10 -38 12 22 20 – – 113 pts
Full results available here . . .
