RYA issues Covid-19 Roadmap for return to boating activity

Handy Covid-19 Roadmap document published by the RYA clarifying their position on the return to boating activity in England.

This simplified graphic clearly lists the various activities organised by RYA affliated clubs and class associations, relating them to the Governments Roadmap steps and the softly, softly pace of the return to some sort of normality.

This is emphasised by the RYA stance on national Open Events being delayed until after 17 May.

Items of particular interest to Club/Class sailing and racing activities are:

From 29 March Boating Activity permitted with household guidance for sailing and racing Indoor Toilets may open29 Mach – , but Changing Rooms remain closed Sailing Events (Open Meetings) permitted, but particpants may be impacted by travel rules From 12 April Changing Rooms may open Outdoor Hospitality allowed with rule of 6 or 2 households From 17 May Indoor Hospitality allowed with rule of 6 or 2 households All Sailing Events (Open Meetings) permitted.



The Government aims to remove all legal limits on social contact from 21 June 2021.

Download the RYA Covid-19 Roadmap Graphic available here . . . (pdf)

Read the associated RYA Covid-19 FAQ document available here . . . (pdf)

