18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan – Team Smeg consolidate lead

The Smeg team of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Trent Baarnabas scored its third race win of the 2021 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour, Thursday to virtually wrap up the series with two more races still to be sailed.
Another disappointing day for the pre-series favourite tech2 (Jack Macartney) despite having won three races, a disqualification and a retirement sees the team in seventh place on 36 points.
The win gives Smeg a net total of 11 points, twelve ahead of second placed Yandoo Winning Group of John Winning Jr., Seve Jarvin and Saam Newton.
Noakesailing of Sean Langman, Ed Powys and Josh Porebski is now third placed on 27 points, closely followed by Shaw and Partners Financial Services of Jim Colley, Shaun Conner and Harry Bethwaite on 29,
Bird and Bear (James Dorron) are on 30 and Andoo (Marcus Ashley-Jones) on 31 points.
Frank Quealey
2021 JJ Giltinan Championship – Provisional after 7 races, 1 discard (20 entries)
1st Smeg (Michael Coxon Jnr ) 2 6 1 1 4 2 1 – – 11 pts
2nd Yandoo Winning Group (John Winning Jnr) 3 1 3 8 13 4 4 – – 23 pts
3rd Noakesailing (Sean Langman) 9 2 7 4 3 13 2 – – 27 pts
4th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Jim Colley) 10 8 5 3 5 5 3 – – 29 pts
5th Bird and Bear ( Nick Daly) 7 5 4 11 2 3 9 – – 30 pts
6th Andoo (Marcus Ashley Jones ) 4 4 8 2 8 10 5 – – 31 pts
7th Tech2 (Jack Macartney) 1 21 6 21 1 1 6 – – 36 pts
8th Finport Finance / Breene Solicitors (Keagan York ) 3 3 9 10 11 7 8 – – 40 pts
9th Yandoo (John Winning Snr) 6 15 2 5 9 11 7 – – 40 pts
10th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett ) 5 7 18 9 10 6 10 – – 47 pts
11th thekitchenmaker.com.au (Jordan Girdis) 14 10 10 7 15 9 12 – – 62 pts
12th Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage) 11 9 12 14 7 14 11 – – 64 pts
13th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood) 13 14 14 16 6 12 13 – – 72 pts
14th AppliancesOnline.com.au (Simon Nearn) 8 12 20 21 14 8 15 – – 77 pts
15th Vintec (Tom Cunich) 21 11 15 6 21 21 14 – – 88 pts
16th Queenslander (Dave Hayter) 18 21 11 12 16 15 16 – – 88 pts
17th Rag & Famish Hotel (Anthony Young) 15 13 19 15 12 17 21 – – 91 pts
18th Lazarus Capital Partners (Lachlan Steel) 16 18 13 17 18 16 19 – – 98 pts
19th Ilve (Pedro Vozone) 19 16 17 13 21 18 17 – – 100 pts
20th Lumix (Alex Watson) 17 17 16 18 17 20 18 – – 103 pts
Race 8 of the championship will be sailed Saturday, 13 March on Sydney Harbour.