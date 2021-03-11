18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan – Team Smeg consolidate lead

The Smeg team of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Trent Baarnabas scored its third race win of the 2021 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour, Thursday to virtually wrap up the series with two more races still to be sailed.

Another disappointing day for the pre-series favourite tech2 (Jack Macartney) despite having won three races, a disqualification and a retirement sees the team in seventh place on 36 points.

The win gives Smeg a net total of 11 points, twelve ahead of second placed Yandoo Winning Group of John Winning Jr., Seve Jarvin and Saam Newton.

Noakesailing of Sean Langman, Ed Powys and Josh Porebski is now third placed on 27 points, closely followed by Shaw and Partners Financial Services of Jim Colley, Shaun Conner and Harry Bethwaite on 29,

Bird and Bear (James Dorron) are on 30 and Andoo (Marcus Ashley-Jones) on 31 points.

Frank Quealey

2021 JJ Giltinan Championship – Provisional after 7 races, 1 discard (20 entries)

1st Smeg (Michael Coxon Jnr ) 2 6 1 1 4 2 1 – – 11 pts

2nd Yandoo Winning Group (John Winning Jnr) 3 1 3 8 13 4 4 – – 23 pts

3rd Noakesailing (Sean Langman) 9 2 7 4 3 13 2 – – 27 pts

4th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Jim Colley) 10 8 5 3 5 5 3 – – 29 pts

5th Bird and Bear ( Nick Daly) 7 5 4 11 2 3 9 – – 30 pts

6th Andoo (Marcus Ashley Jones ) 4 4 8 2 8 10 5 – – 31 pts

7th Tech2 (Jack Macartney) 1 21 6 21 1 1 6 – – 36 pts

8th Finport Finance / Breene Solicitors (Keagan York ) 3 3 9 10 11 7 8 – – 40 pts

9th Yandoo (John Winning Snr) 6 15 2 5 9 11 7 – – 40 pts

10th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett ) 5 7 18 9 10 6 10 – – 47 pts

11th thekitchenmaker.com.au (Jordan Girdis) 14 10 10 7 15 9 12 – – 62 pts

12th Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage) 11 9 12 14 7 14 11 – – 64 pts

13th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood) 13 14 14 16 6 12 13 – – 72 pts

14th AppliancesOnline.com.au (Simon Nearn) 8 12 20 21 14 8 15 – – 77 pts

15th Vintec (Tom Cunich) 21 11 15 6 21 21 14 – – 88 pts

16th Queenslander (Dave Hayter) 18 21 11 12 16 15 16 – – 88 pts

17th Rag & Famish Hotel (Anthony Young) 15 13 19 15 12 17 21 – – 91 pts

18th Lazarus Capital Partners (Lachlan Steel) 16 18 13 17 18 16 19 – – 98 pts

19th Ilve (Pedro Vozone) 19 16 17 13 21 18 17 – – 100 pts

20th Lumix (Alex Watson) 17 17 16 18 17 20 18 – – 103 pts

Race 8 of the championship will be sailed Saturday, 13 March on Sydney Harbour.