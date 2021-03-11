470 World Championships – Day 4 Results

Day 4 of the 470 World Championships taking place at Vilamoura, Portugal and some signs of better things from the Team GB competitors.

With time running out to make Saturday’s Medal races, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre pulled themselves into the top ten (9th) with a 4 and 1, while Luke Patience and Chris Grube managed a 2, 14, to place 17th but look out of the Medal race.

In the Mixed fleet, British competitors Seabright and Taylor (1, 14) slip to second behind Gil Cohen and Noam Homri (1, 9) of Israel. In third place are Maria Marchesini and Bruno Festo of Italy, with three other British teams also in the top ten.

In the women’s event, Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero (9, 8) of Spain keep their lead, now eight points ahead of Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berhout (3, 3) of Holland.

Elena Berta and Bianca Caruso of Italy are in third place and Camille Lecointre and Aloïse Retornaz (13, 15) of France in fourth.

In the men’s 470, Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom (3, 3) of Sweden go clear leaders, with Diogo and Pedro Costa (1, 6) of Portugal now second and Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez(8, 2) in third.

Two races Friday, then the Medal races for the top 10 on Saturday.

470 Women – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (27 entries)

1st ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO – – 9 8 – – 43 pts

2nd NED 11 Afrodite ZEGERS and Lobke BERKHOUT – – 3 3 – – 51 pts

3rd ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bianca CARUSO – – 1 12 – – 62 pts

4th FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 13 15 – – 64 pts

5th GER 69 Luise WANSER and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 14 2 – – 71 pts

6th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR – – 6 5 – – 72 pts

7th SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Maja SIEGENTHALER – – 5 16 – – 72 pts

8th USA 1810 Nikole BARNES and Lara DALLMAN-WEISS – – -22 4 – – 76 pts

9th GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 4 1 – – 78 pts

10th ITA 74 Benedetta DI SALLE and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 7 11 – – 79 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (29 entries)

1st SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM – – 3 3 – – 30 pts

2nd POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Pedro COSTA – – 1 6 – – 33 pts

3rd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ – – 8 2 – – 43 pts

4th RYF 5 Pavel SOZYKIN and Denis GRIBANOV – – 9 -19 – – 49 pts

5th ITA 757 Giacomo FERRARI and Giulio CALABRÒ – – 7 5 – – 62 pts

6th USA 1 Stuart MCNAY and David HUGHES – – 14 7 – – 70 pts

7th GRE 1 Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS – – 13 11 – – 73 pts

8th GRE 10 Vasilis PAPOUTSOGLOU and Ioannis ORFANOS – – 18 1 – – 79 pts

9th SUI 46 Kilian WAGEN and Gregoire SIEGWART – – -27 10 – – 84 pts

10th JPN 20 Keiju OKADA and Jumpei HOKAZONO – – 5 9 – – 86 pts

GBR:

17th GBR Luke Patience and Christian GRUBE – – 105 pts

19th GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Alexander HUGHES – – 119 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (20 entries)

1st ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noam H0MRI – – 1 9 – – 36 pts

2nd GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and James TAYLOR – – 14 -16 – – 50 pts

3rd ITA 54 Maria MARCHESINI and Bruno FESTO – – 11 3 – – 51 pts

4th ESP 28 Patricia REINO CACHO and Pablo GARCÍA – – 5 8 – – 52 pts

5th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 3 2 – – 54 pts

6th GBR 875 Freya BLACK and Marcus TRESSLER – – 7 4 – – 55 pts

7th GBR 889 Georgina POVALL and Arran HOLMAN – – 4 5 – – 61 pts

8th ISR 121 Tal SADE and Noa LASRY – – 2 13 – – 63 pts

9th ITA 75 Andrea TOTIS and Alice LINUSSI – – -17 6 – – 64 pts

10th FRA 91 Hugo LE CLECH and Colombe JULIA – – 13 17 – – 67 pts

Full results available here . . .