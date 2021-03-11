RS:X Open European & Youth Worlds – Day 3 Results

Day 3 of racing for the RS:X Open European Championships and Youth Worlds at Vilamoura, Portugal.
Team GB’s Emma Wilson won the final race of the day and moves into seventh place. In the men’s event Tom Squires improved to 18th place.
Overall in the women’s event, Poland’s Zofia Klepacka (6,2,3) is now tied for the lead on 19 points with Charline Picon (2,7,7) of France. Third placed Giorgia Speciale of Italy has a one point lead over Lilian De Geus of Holland.
In the men’s event, Kiran Badloe of Holland won all three races to regain the overall lead, now two points ahead of Italy’s Mattia Camboni who is tied on 20 points with Ofek Elimelech of Israel.
Poland’s Piotr Myszka is now in fourth place, with Radoslaw Furmanski fifth.
Women – RS:X European Championships and Youth Worlds (22 entries)
1st POL 8 Zofia NOCETI KLEPACKA – – 3 -7 3 2 6 2 3 – – 19 pts
2nd FRA 4 Charline PICON – – -11 1 1 1 2 7 7 – – 19 pts
3rd ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE – – 2 6 2 6 1 5 -9 – – 22 pts
4th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – -10 2 5 3 3 4 6 – – 23 pts
5th DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 1 8 -9 8 8 1 2 – – 28 pts
6th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHON – – 5 4 7 7 5 -10 5 – – 33 pts
7th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 9 9 8 5 -10 3 1 – – 35 pts
8th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 8 5 4 -10 4 8 10 – – 39 pts
9th EST 1 Ingrid PUUSTA – – -15 13 6 4 11 11 4 – – 49 pts
10th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 14 11 10 -15 7 6 8 – – 56 pts
Men – RS:X European Championships and Youth Worlds (38 entries)
1st NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 1 9 UFD 5 1 1 1 – – 18 pts
2nd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 5 5 2 1 2 -7 5 – – 20 pts
3rd ISR 8 Ofek ELIMELECH – – -17 1 1 2 10 4 2 – – 20 pts
4th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 2 -11 7 6 8 2 6 – – 31 pts
5th POL 28 Radoslaw FURMANSKI – – -11 6 5 4 6 3 7 – – 31 pts
6th ITA 171 Carlo CIABATTI – – 16 7 3 3 3 6 -18 – – 38 pts
7th ESP 29 Sergi ESCANDELL MARI – – 6 4 8 -14 13 5 12 – – 48 pts
8th ISR 24 Yoav OMER – – -25 8 6 15 7 10 8 – – 54 pts
9th ESP 1 Angel GRANDA ROQUE – – 4 12 13 10 5 -18 11 – – 55 pts
10th SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ – – 9 13 11 12 9 8 -16 – – 62 pts
GBR:
18th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 21 16 12 -26 16 17 10 – – 92 pts