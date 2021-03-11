RS:X Open European & Youth Worlds – Day 3 Results

Day 3 of racing for the RS:X Open European Championships and Youth Worlds at Vilamoura, Portugal.

Team GB’s Emma Wilson won the final race of the day and moves into seventh place. In the men’s event Tom Squires improved to 18th place.

Overall in the women’s event, Poland’s Zofia Klepacka (6,2,3) is now tied for the lead on 19 points with Charline Picon (2,7,7) of France. Third placed Giorgia Speciale of Italy has a one point lead over Lilian De Geus of Holland.

In the men’s event, Kiran Badloe of Holland won all three races to regain the overall lead, now two points ahead of Italy’s Mattia Camboni who is tied on 20 points with Ofek Elimelech of Israel.

Poland’s Piotr Myszka is now in fourth place, with Radoslaw Furmanski fifth.

Women – RS:X European Championships and Youth Worlds (22 entries)

1st POL 8 Zofia NOCETI KLEPACKA – – 3 -7 3 2 6 2 3 – – 19 pts

2nd FRA 4 Charline PICON – – -11 1 1 1 2 7 7 – – 19 pts

3rd ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE – – 2 6 2 6 1 5 -9 – – 22 pts

4th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – -10 2 5 3 3 4 6 – – 23 pts

5th DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 1 8 -9 8 8 1 2 – – 28 pts

6th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHON – – 5 4 7 7 5 -10 5 – – 33 pts

7th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 9 9 8 5 -10 3 1 – – 35 pts

8th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 8 5 4 -10 4 8 10 – – 39 pts

9th EST 1 Ingrid PUUSTA – – -15 13 6 4 11 11 4 – – 49 pts

10th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 14 11 10 -15 7 6 8 – – 56 pts

Men – RS:X European Championships and Youth Worlds (38 entries)

1st NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 1 9 UFD 5 1 1 1 – – 18 pts

2nd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 5 5 2 1 2 -7 5 – – 20 pts

3rd ISR 8 Ofek ELIMELECH – – -17 1 1 2 10 4 2 – – 20 pts

4th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 2 -11 7 6 8 2 6 – – 31 pts

5th POL 28 Radoslaw FURMANSKI – – -11 6 5 4 6 3 7 – – 31 pts

6th ITA 171 Carlo CIABATTI – – 16 7 3 3 3 6 -18 – – 38 pts

7th ESP 29 Sergi ESCANDELL MARI – – 6 4 8 -14 13 5 12 – – 48 pts

8th ISR 24 Yoav OMER – – -25 8 6 15 7 10 8 – – 54 pts

9th ESP 1 Angel GRANDA ROQUE – – 4 12 13 10 5 -18 11 – – 55 pts

10th SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ – – 9 13 11 12 9 8 -16 – – 62 pts

GBR:

18th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 21 16 12 -26 16 17 10 – – 92 pts

