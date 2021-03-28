Dragon Paul and Shark Trophy – Final Day Results

The Swiss team of Wolf Waschkuhn with Joao Vidinha and Charles Nankin, led fron staright to finish of the International Dragon Cup in San Remo.

They finished four points ahead of Torvar Minsky POR83, with Klaus Diederious GBR819 claiming third place overall after five races.

Yacht Club San Remo is to organise another Dragon event in April, the Yacht Club Sanremo Dragon Trophy.

The event will consist of three racing days and will take place 23-25 April 2021.

Dragon – International Cup, Paul & Shark Trophy – Final after 5 races – San Remo (24 entries)

1st SUI3181 WOLF WASCHKUHN, SOUTHERN YACHT CLUB – – 8 pts

2nd POR83 TORVAR MIRSKY, ROYAL FRESHWATER BAY YC – – 12 pts

3rd GBR819 KLAUS DIEDERICHS, CDV – – 17 pts

4th ITA6 GIUSEPPE DUCA, COMPAGNIA DELLA VELA VENEZIA – – 17 pts

5th GER62 STEPHAN LINK, BYC – – 19 pts

6th RUS76 DMITRY SAMOKHIN, YCS – – 20 pts

7th SWE345 JAN SECHER, MARSTRANDS SEGEL SALLSKAP – – 20 pts

8th GER69 CHRISTOF WIELAND, BYC – – 26 pts

9th ITA1 GIUSEPPE ZAOLI, YACHT CLUB SANREMO – – 31 pts

10th ITA49 FABIO MANGIONE, YACHT CLUB ITALIANO – – 35 pts

Full results available here . . .