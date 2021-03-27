Figaro 3 Solo Maitre Coq – Overall Silver for Roberts behind Laperche

Pierre Quiroga won the Solo Maitre Coq long distance race, but it is Tom Laperche who wins the overall Figaro 3 event with Alan Roberts in second and Gildas Mahé

Pierre Quiroga (Skipper Macif 2019) sailed impeccably in each of the key periods of the long distance race, for a clear victory this Saturday, at 6:35am.

Quiroga was nearly thirty minutes ahead of Xavier Macaire (SNEF Group) and almost an hour ahead of Tom Laperche (Brittany – CMB Performance).

Overall, however, Laperche was the winner without having won a race, but with great consistentcy, with 3rd, 2nd and 3rd places, he eventually won with a big points advantage.

Laperche finished ahead of Britain’s Alan Roberts (Seacat Services) then Gildas Mahé (Breizh Cola), his second consecutive victory in the event.

Before the start of this last round, he and Roberts were tied on points in the standings.

Figaro 3 Solo Maitre Coq – Final Leaders after 3 races (29 entries)

1st FR Tom LAPERCHE – Bretagne CMB Performance – – 27 pts

2nd GBR Alan ROBERTS – Saecat Services – – 42 pts

3rd FR Gildas MAHE – Breizh Cola – – 44 pts

4th FR Pierre QUIROGA – Skipper Macif 2019 – – 37 pts

5th FR Xavier MACAIRE – Groupe SNEF – – 18 pts

6th FR Martin LE PAPE – Gardons la vue – – 6 pts

7th CH Nils PALMIERI – Teamwork – – 21 pts

8th FR Achile NEBOUT – Primeo Energie-Amarris – – 62 pts

9th FR Erwan LE DRAOULEC – Skipper Macif 2020 – – 10 pts

10th FR Fabien DELAHAYE – Laboratoires Gilbert / Loubsol – – 34 pts

Leading order of finishing of the long distance race.

1- Pierre Quiroga – Skipper Macif 2019 à 6h35’23”

2- Xavier Macaire – Groupe SNEF à 7h07’12”

3- Tom Laperche – Bretagne CMB Performance à 7h33’46”

4- Gildas Mahé – Breizh Cola à 8h01’28”

5- Alan Roberts – Seacat Services à 8h09’37”

6- Fabien Delahaye – Laboratoires Gilbert-Loubsol à 8h16’08”

Full results available here . . .