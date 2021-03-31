Olympic qualifier event – Mussanah Open Championship 2021

The Mussanah Open Championship 2021 in Oman, will also act as the Final Tokyo Olympic qualification for Asian and African nations.

Kicking off on Thursday 1 April at the Millennium Resort, the week-long tournament offers a final opportunity for male and female sailors to qualify for the delayed 2020 Olympics in Laser, Laser Radial, 49er, 49erFX and RS:X sailing and windsurfing classes.

Oman Olympic hopefuls in sailing, 49er sailors Musab Al Hadi, Waleed Al Kindi, Abdul Rahman Al Mashari and Ahmed Al Hasni, are aiming to impress and book their place in Japan with a strong performance on home waters.

Racing at the Mussanah Open Championship will begin on Saturday 3 April 2021 and the prize giving and closing ceremonies will take place on Thursday 8 April 2021.

More information on event page . . .