Lone yachtsman rescued off the Isles Of Scilly after his vessel was capsized by a huge wave as Storm Aiden hit the UK.

Falmouth Coastguard sent the Coastguard Rescue helicopter from Newquay and the RNLI all weather lifeboat from St Mary’s to the scene, 6 nautical miles off the Isles of Scilly.



This video was taken by volunteer crew member Andrew Hicks during the rescue.

The 34 foot yacht was located six miles South West of the Isles Of Scilly and the French yachtsman and the yacht were taken under tow by St Marys RNLI lifeboat to harbour.

RNLI coxswain Peter Hicks told ITV News that the hardest part of the rescue was connecting the tow as the vessels were moving at such different speeds.

Peter Hicks, Coxswain, St Mary’s RNLI Lifeboat: “It was an unnerving rescue at times…everyone is chuffed to bits with the outcome and the guy is safely now back in the harbour. The rescue relied on the hard work of my crew so credit to them.”

HM Coastguard has issued advice to all sailors to always carry a VHF radio.